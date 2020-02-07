Designed by Amy Smilovic, Tibi is known for its contemporary take on womenswear styles — think classic white shirts updated with shirred panels and minimal utility pockets, drop-waist dresses in neo-pastel hues, and sculpted checkered blazers with matching cargo shorts. Now the label’s customer has the perfect boots to pair with her favorite pieces whether she’s going for cocktails or heading to an important business meeting. We’re calling it now: It’s only a matter of time until these shoes are all over the streets of New York.