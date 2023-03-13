I Did It: I Assembled The Iconic Thuma Bed Frame

Honestly, it felt like completing a puzzle rather than building a bed frame. If The Amazing Race ever runs out of challenge ideas, its producers need to give Thuma a call and have one contestant build The Bed while their partner anxiously thinks about the $1 million at stake. This is because I believe this bed could be built in anywhere from an hour to my three hours or, perhaps for the puzzle-challenged, maybe five with a break somewhere in the middle. The pieces are light enough to lift on your own. The instruction manual is one of the most aesthetically pleasing and digestible pamphlets I've ever seen. And even the cardboard has helpful labels. My one warning: Wear gloves when picking up the bridge-like connect slats to avoid potential splinters.