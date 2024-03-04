Ariana Godoy Defied Publishing Rules & Won With Teen Romance Series Through My Window

“I’ve been consulting with the scriptwriter [Eduard Sola] and the director [Marçal Forés], but through video chat because we started during the pandemic and then I couldn't travel for like a year,” Godoy says. “For the first book, I feel that we kept all the iconic scenes that I wanted to keep, like the cemetery scene, and the one on the bed with poor traumatized Apollo. I knew I wanted these in the film because they were the most commented on [on Wattpad], so I could see people really considered those scenes from the book iconic.”