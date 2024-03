Ariana Godoy Defied Publishing Rules & Won With Teen Romance Series Through My Window

When Ariana Godoy started writing her first book, Mi amor de Wattpad (My Wattpad Love), she didn’t have a computer or WiFi connection. All she had were pens, notebooks, and the ability to borrow her friends’ computers to type up the chapters she was crafting. To upload her work into Wattpad — a platform for reading and publishing original fiction where Godoy has amassed more than 2.3 million followers — she also had to borrow Internet connection from her friends. Now, Godoy is one of Wattpad’s most successful and award-winning authors: her book Through My Window trilogy about the Hidalgo brothers has been adapted into steamy and extremely popular Spanish-language Netflix original films . “It's been a long road to here,” Godoy tells Refinery29 Somos. “But it's very rewarding to see that all that hard work and all that effort paid off and to see my books everywhere.”