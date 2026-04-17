Threads Is Getting the KPop Treatment, Starting with Katseye
The day after they tore up the stage at their very first Coachella, the ladies of Katseye made a special appearance at the Threads Desert Hangout. The intimate, invite-only influencer event was buzzing with anticipation as everyone waited for them to show up. When they finally arrived, the room erupted with excitement; the ladies greeted their fans, Gnarly blasted over the speakers, sparking a full-blown sing-along with some light choreography. They also promoted a Threads-based scavenger hunt for merch from their newest single, Pinky Up.
If you're like me, you feel left out of the Katseye Coachella moments and wish you could chat with other EYECONS who were there! Lucky for us, at the Threads Coachella Desert Hangout, they introduced a new feature called Live Chats. Live Chats is a way to participate in public, real-time group conversations during the biggest cultural moments. It’s designed to bring people together around shared interests — whether that’s an album drop, a playoff game, or a major fashion moment — as it unfolds.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Katseye will actually be the first musical artist to use Live Chats, with one in the works around an upcoming performance! Luckily, we have all the details of what Live Chats are & how you can chat with other fans when the next single drops.
Live Chats takes the chaotic group-chat energy we all love and brings it public by including everyone else who is just as obsessed. It gives you a chance to jump into real-time convos during the viral moments everyone’s talking about. Forget endlessly scrolling to find every thread with videos of Katseye singing Golden with the ladies from KPop Demon Hunters. You'll now have more time in a dedicated space to react, share, and connect with other EYECONS who are just as into it as you are. You'll be able to discover Live Chats across different Threads Communities and in your feed. Maybe you'll jump in and join the convo, or just lurk at your own pace as the convo builds. Expect it to launch soon around big moments, from playoff runs to festival weekends, album drops to fashion’s biggest nights.
So, whether it's for a new Katseye choreo video or when your favorite fashion icon steps out in a new look, Live Chats is the place to meet up to discuss every tiny detail you want, with the people who want to talk about it too.
Sneak peek for this audience only (for now)! Rolling out to select communities, with more to come in the next few weeks!
See y’all in the group chat!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT