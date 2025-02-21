You’re Thinking About Yourself Too Much

Love is relational. It is give and take. You cannot love yourself and yourself alone. Life is not meant to be lived in solitude. That’s why solitary confinement is such a cruel punishment. The great, complex machines that are our brains are not being used properly if we only use them to think about our own internal lives. Becoming too preoccupied with yourself won’t fix your problems, particularly if they are related to high rents or house prices. But, reaching out to other people will always make you feel better.