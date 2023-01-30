Is Therapy-Speak Ruining Our Relationships?

But as Dr. Brandolini's video and others like it demonstrate, in its most extreme form, therapy-speak threatens to take away from the humanity and empathy in our relationships. Is the real appeal of therapy-speak that we seem to tidy things up so much that we are able to elevate ourselves above the thorniness and complexity of real emotion? That we can convince ourselves that nothing we feel or do is ever wrong? "No," we can say smugly, "I'm not cancelling on you last minute. I'm setting boundaries." "No, I'm not ending our friendship. I'm reassessing my capacity for you."