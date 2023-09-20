Capsule wardrobes have a timeless appeal, but we really feel their pull during fall, when the transitional weather makes dressing feel chaotic and we all long for reliable staples that can see us through any event or temperature change. I know the struggle is real, and readers, I'm wholeheartedly here with you. Ever since I entered my mid-20s, I've been searching for timeless interchangeable pieces that I can fashion for the office to elevated work events and weekend gatherings with friends. Luckily, I found fresh staples from Theory's Wardrobe Collection for my fall wardrobe, so before you pull out your leather jackets and heavy wool coats, let us direct you to the brand's newest offerings.
Theory has curated a monochromatic collection filled with quintessential staples including crisp tailored pants, ultra-lightweight outerwear, and soft layerable tops. Add fresh, timeless basics and statement pieces to your fall closet like I did, with all the various silk, merino wool, and Japanese Admiral Crepe silhouettes. I'll be showcasing my favorite styles like the Theory's Shell Tank In Silk Georgette, Treeca Pants In Good Wool, and the Oaklane Trench Coat and how to style it for the season. The contemporary brand is home to some of the most high-quality clothing that can make any weekend outing or office look elevated and chic, and trust me when I say you'll want a piece or two.
How To Style Theory's Capsule Wardrobe
An Elevated Weekend Outing Look
With Theory's Shell Tank & Treeca Pants In Good Wool
First off, PTL for Theory's airy Shell Top. I'll take any brisk cold day over hot weather. In my book, nothing's worse than wearing a heat tech sweater or turtleneck underneath a wool coat and then reaching your designated location drenched in sweat. For those unexpected fall days when the sun is in full throttle, leave the long sleeves and cable knit sweaters behind and dress in the brand's silky top.
When I say that the silk tank is lightweight. I mean it is the flowiest thin tank that isn't see through and always drapes elegantly. It has a subtle sheen for a luxe look that beats all your camis or basic tank tops. If you're planning on meeting friends at a fancy brunch or attending a lavish outing, the Shell Top is the chic and breezy piece to wear. Sip on hot coffee or tea and socialize for hours at a park or outdoor cafe, without having to fan yourself or immediately opt for an iced drink. I wore my tank to visit one of my favorite French bakeries in New York City and found the piece to be so breezy. Unlike than a cowl tank, which is also a clasis layering piece, I personally think that the top is flattering with its modest neckline and straight silhouette — I opted for a size small for a slightly fitted look. I already know the top will be a truly fashionable piece when the weather gets brisk, to wear alone or as a building block for your trench coats and coatigans.
For bottoms, I went with the Treeca Pants in navy. Unlike other tailored pants, it had an ample amount of stretch and was so comfortable to move around and sit in. You could honestly do squats in them — I would know, I tried. Although it's made out of wool, the pants are silky with temperature regulating and moisture wicking capabilities. To give the minimalist look a bit of sass — since we're creating a look for the weekend — I slipped on my crocodile print red sandals from Nomasei and my midnight blue Polène Numéro Dix.
A Weekend Outing Look
With Theory's Shell Tank, Treeca Pants, & Oaklane Trench Coat
With every fall day, the temperature can rapidly dip towards the afternoon even though it was just hot a few hours ago. I like to keep Theory's Oaklane Trench Coat nearby to stylishly drape over my shoulders when a cool breathe flows by. The polished collar added an additional sophisticated touch to my look. One major benefit to this silky trench coat is that you can freely leave it in your car without any worries about excessive creasing. The coat is crafted from the brand's signature Japanese Admiral Crepe for a smooth and wrinkle-free appearance.
The trench coat is lightweight — unlike your normal sturdy and stiff cotton kind — and has a similar texture to a soft blazer. The outerwear is suitable for the temperatures in spring and fall, but on colder days you can layer with any of your favorite sweaters underneath. If you're searching for the usual tan shade you won't get it with Theory's Oaklane Trench. The coat is available in neutral hues like black, navy, white, and chocolate brown. However, there's one statement color of a bright cherry red for the fashion-forward seekers. Since I tend to stick to red accessories than staple pieces, I chose mine in navy blue and a size small. On another note, I found that the styles within Theory's Capsule Wardrobe fairly runs true to size.
A Coordinated Fall Office Ensemble
With Theory's Shell Tank, Treeca Pants, & Oaklane Trench Coat
I transitioned my weekend outing look to an office-ready one by switching up the accessories and opting to fasten the adjustable waist tie into a cute bow instead of walking around with it draped over my shoulders. When you're commuting to work during the morning rush it's a whole another level. You don't want your jacket or coat to be fluttering around everywhere while you run to catch the last train. Thankfully, the wrinkle-resistant material can withstand even the most arduous commute. Also, you'll be cool and at ease while waiting for the train — even in the disgustingly humid subways. You'll be trudging through the subway, bus, or walk to the office without any fear of overheating. In addition to my tank and pants, it would lok great with a matching set and, of course, along side a work bag. Mine is Freja's Lafayette Tote in Oat.
Whether you mix or match with the brand's blazer or coats, Theory's slim-cut Treeca Pants are especially ideal for showing off your new fall shoes. You can twirl around in your chair from 9 to 5 in the office or attend multiple meetings in different rooms in the comfortable pants. The pleats also add a refined flair to regular work trousers, and the hook-and-zipped closure adds extra safety for any unwanted wardrobe mishaps. For my 5'5" self, I found the cropped pants to hit right at my ankle.
Overall Thoughts
While a luxurious pantsuit or three-piece set sounds lovely, I have a hybrid work schedule, so it's a bit unnecessary. I found the trench coat, tank, and pants combo to be a polished alternative to a matching suit, and the styles work together and I can fashion each item separately for a plethora of events, from laidback outings to more professional ones along with other fall staples like the season's must-have knits or a pair of blue jeans.
I also understand Theory clothing can be expensive, as select styles can dip well into the $200+ range. If you're testing out the businesscore trend for fall or want to curate your own capsule wardrobe, I would suggest trying the tank or pants first. The two items will probably receive more use throughout the year than the trench, where it's suitable for specific seasons. However, for those curious about the brand's other styles, like the more affordable tees or dresses, I'll add them below for you to take a peek.
Other Theory Styles To Shop
