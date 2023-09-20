When I say that the silk tank is lightweight. I mean it is the flowiest thin tank that isn't see through and always drapes elegantly. It has a subtle sheen for a luxe look that beats all your camis or basic tank tops. If you're planning on meeting friends at a fancy brunch or attending a lavish outing, the Shell Top is the chic and breezy piece to wear. Sip on hot coffee or tea and socialize for hours at a park or outdoor cafe, without having to fan yourself or immediately opt for an iced drink. I wore my tank to visit one of my favorite French bakeries in New York City and found the piece to be so breezy. Unlike than a cowl tank, which is also a clasis layering piece, I personally think that the top is flattering with its modest neckline and straight silhouette — I opted for a size small for a slightly fitted look. I already know the top will be a truly fashionable piece when the weather gets brisk, to wear alone or as a building block for your trench coats and coatigans.