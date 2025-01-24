Feel Like A White Lotus Guest In This Abercrombie & Fitch Collab

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Get excited, because it’s nearly time to check into The White Lotus hotel… well, kind of.
The much-anticipated third season of HBO’s The White Lotus — starring Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, and more — premieres on February 16. Ahead of the launch, several fashion brands are releasing collaborations inspired by the fictional resort which is set in Thailand this season. This week, Abercrombie & Fitch joined the list with a loungey, resort-inspired capsule.
The limited-edition unisex collection features graphic crewnecks, relaxed T-shirts, textured short-sleeve button-ups, and a baseball cap. While some styles feature a cheeky “do not disturb” plea, others nod to the show's newest locale. “Our customers love to travel and live for the luxury of a long weekend,” Abercrombie chief marketing officer, Carey Collins Krug, said in a press statement. “We loved the idea of combining our customer’s favorite styles with graphics inspired by the iconic and beachside luxury of The White Lotus.”
Alongside the collaboration, Abercrombie also released its new linen-cotton blend Breezy Shirts and Baggy Breezy Pull-On Pants to pair with the limited-edition styles and to round out your vacationwear.
Whether you’re actually traveling to a luxe seaside getaway, or are planning to lounge luxuriously on your couch while watching the series, these styles deserve a spot in your weekender bag (or dresser drawer). All you have to do is click “add to bag” and wait for your dose of dopamine to arrive in the mail.
