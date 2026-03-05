The ‘Unexpected Red Theory’ Is Dominating the Streets at Paris Fashion Week
On TikTok, Taylor Migliazzo Simon popularized the 'Unexpected Red Theory' in 2024, proving that the primary color can surprisingly make even the most chaotic spaces look cohesive. Of course, the concept of adding a pop of red here and there is nothing new. But years later, it continues to feel more prevalent than ever as the street style set rely on the splashy shade to elevate any and every outfit.
The attendees at Paris Fashion Week provide photographic proof that the theory works IRL. Fashionistas are having fun mixing sequin skirts (during the daytime, might I add) with red cardigans. They're also reviving classic trench coats with red crewnecks peeking out from underneath.
You can join in on the fun, too. Simply incorporate a pop of red into any area of your life. It could be a pillow on your couch or a handbag with an all-black outfit — you name it. The vibrant hue instantly makes everything in its orbit look better.
Of course, we're here for the fashion. Sartorially speaking, there really are no rules. The theory works with everything. Let's say you're wearing your go-to denim shorts paired with a coordinating jean jacket. Pop on a red baseball cap or red sneakers and — voilà — an effortlessly cool look is born. If you're looking for an easy entry point, shoes are the safest route to go, whether it's a trainer, flat, or a kitten heel.
Have fun planning and shopping your own 'Unexpected Red Theory' look with inspiration from Paris Fashion Week below.
The Spark of Fun
As we shift from winter to spring, tying a cardigan around your waist is not only a chic look that's fun to look at. It's also a functional one that will keep you prepared for unpredictable weather. Bonus points: This spring is all about the party skirt. There's no need to wait until sunset to whip out those sequins, feathers, and fringe.
The Timeless Touch
You can never go wrong with a strong arsenal of classics in your wardrobe. Be sure to add a tomato red sweater to your collection for an easy way to breathe new life into those staples.
The Mighty Minis
Bring a red shoe into the fold of an all-white look to turn minimalist staples into a maximized photo-ready moment. Opt for a kitten heel for a bit of added height without the aching pain.
The Denim Darling
Double up on denim and the red accents for street style-level fun. If you're over boot season, swap them for an equally cool pair of red sneakers.
The Sport Star
Speaking of sneakers, go full on sports mode by working a track jacket in with wardrobe essentials. It's the fastest way to add a sense of cool-girl ease to a timeless look.
The Lucky Layers
Without the red turtleneck, this outfit is cute. But with the bright contrasting hue it goes from being a nice look to a subtly chic statement maker that makes heads turn.
