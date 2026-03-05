ADVERTISEMENT
The ‘Unexpected Red Theory’ Is Dominating the Streets at Paris Fashion Week

Alexis Bennett Parker
Last Updated March 5, 2026, 4:06 PM
On TikTok, Taylor Migliazzo Simon popularized the 'Unexpected Red Theory' in 2024, proving that the primary color can surprisingly make even the most chaotic spaces look cohesive. Of course, the concept of adding a pop of red here and there is nothing new. But years later, it continues to feel more prevalent than ever as the street style set rely on the splashy shade to elevate any and every outfit.
The attendees at Paris Fashion Week provide photographic proof that the theory works IRL. Fashionistas are having fun mixing sequin skirts (during the daytime, might I add) with red cardigans. They're also reviving classic trench coats with red crewnecks peeking out from underneath.
You can join in on the fun, too. Simply incorporate a pop of red into any area of your life. It could be a pillow on your couch or a handbag with an all-black outfit — you name it. The vibrant hue instantly makes everything in its orbit look better.
Of course, we're here for the fashion. Sartorially speaking, there really are no rules. The theory works with everything. Let's say you're wearing your go-to denim shorts paired with a coordinating jean jacket. Pop on a red baseball cap or red sneakers and — voilà — an effortlessly cool look is born. If you're looking for an easy entry point, shoes are the safest route to go, whether it's a trainer, flat, or a kitten heel.
Have fun planning and shopping your own 'Unexpected Red Theory' look with inspiration from Paris Fashion Week below.

The Spark of Fun

As we shift from winter to spring, tying a cardigan around your waist is not only a chic look that's fun to look at. It's also a functional one that will keep you prepared for unpredictable weather. Bonus points: This spring is all about the party skirt. There's no need to wait until sunset to whip out those sequins, feathers, and fringe.
shop 4 products
Mimchik
Scarf Shirt
BUY
$395.00
FWRD
Mango
Sequin Midi Skirt
BUY
$55.00
Nordstrom
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Cardigan
BUY
$198.00
Nordstrom
Senso
Poesie Sandal
BUY
$93.00
Revolve

The Timeless Touch

You can never go wrong with a strong arsenal of classics in your wardrobe. Be sure to add a tomato red sweater to your collection for an easy way to breathe new life into those staples.
shop 4 products
Tory Burch
Romy Bag
BUY
$395.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Éterne
Francis Sweater
BUY
$295.00
Revolve
RE/DONE
Stove Pipe Jeans
BUY
$265.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Zara
Trench Coat
BUY
$320.00
Zara

The Mighty Minis

Bring a red shoe into the fold of an all-white look to turn minimalist staples into a maximized photo-ready moment. Opt for a kitten heel for a bit of added height without the aching pain.
shop 4 products
Courrèges
Polo Shirt
BUY
$420.00
mytheresa
Courrèges
Slingbacks
BUY
$1090.00
Shopbop
Aritzia
Roundup Skort
BUY
$98.00
Aritzia
Freja New York
Chrystie Bag
BUY
$278.00
Revolve

The Denim Darling

Double up on denim and the red accents for street style-level fun. If you're over boot season, swap them for an equally cool pair of red sneakers.
shop 4 products
Polo Ralph Lauren
Logo Sport Cap
BUY
$55.00
Shopbop
H&M
Denim Jacket
BUY
$49.00
H&M
Haikure
Bermuda Shorts
BUY
$305.00
Nordstrom
Adidas Originals
Taekwondo Sneaker
BUY
$110.00
Revolve

The Sport Star

Speaking of sneakers, go full on sports mode by working a track jacket in with wardrobe essentials. It's the fastest way to add a sense of cool-girl ease to a timeless look.
shop 4 products
Alex Mill
Annabelle Shirt
BUY
$225.00
Alex Mill
Staud
Alta Hooded Jacket
BUY
$395.00
Net-A-Porter
Gap
High Rise Double Knit Crop Kick Pants
BUY
$79.00
Gap
Demellier
Miami Bag
BUY
$595.00
Shopbop

The Lucky Layers

Without the red turtleneck, this outfit is cute. But with the bright contrasting hue it goes from being a nice look to a subtly chic statement maker that makes heads turn.
shop 4 products
J.Crew
Perfect Sweater
BUY
$148.00
J.Crew
Camila Coelho
Evita Skirt
BUY
$229.00
Revolve
Banana Republic
Cashmere Turtleneck
BUY
$55.00
Banana Republic
Jamie Haller
Leather Loafers
BUY
$625.00
Net-A-Porter
