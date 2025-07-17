5 The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Fashion Collabs To Rep Your Team
Move over Love Island, there’s another group of heartthrobs taking over our screens. The third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty (based on the novels by Jenny Han) has launched on Amazon Prime, with two episodes released so far — and we’re fully tangled in the web of its love triangle. Who will Belly (played by Lola Tung) choose in the end? Whether you’re team Conrad (Christopher Briney) or team Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), we’re all team TSITP. So, of course, we want to proudly show off our adoration for the characters.
Luckily, several brands (including Gen Z-approved and Refinery29-reader favorites) have recently released TSITP fashion collaborations. From Finch College polo tops and daisy bag charms to infinity symbol rings and nautical bikinis, there are plenty of references to the series. So whether you’re looking for kitschy, on-the-nose details or subtle nods to the character’s wardrobes, the five collaborations below (most of which are available on a dedicated Amazon storefront) will fill your heart.
Read on to shop preppy, breezy, and romantic jewelry, shoes, swimwear, and more to have yourself an East-Coast-beach-town-coded summer.
Coach x The Summer I Turned Pretty Collab
Coach has been on the bag charm train for a while, and it’s continuing to release new viral designs, like TSITP-exclusive ones. From sentimental daisies and infinity symbols to seashells and peaches (foreshadowing a scene from the third book), the charms are equally chic and versatile, effortlessly complementing any summer outfit (and that can only be eagle-eyed by avid fans). You can even shop limited-edition versions of the Tabby and Dinky bags with charms attached, plus (nearly sold-out) Coachtopia styles.
American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty Collab
Following a successful 2023 collaboration, American Eagle is back with its new TSITP collection. Entitled “Belly’s Closet,” the first drop features tons of preppy gingham, argyle, and stripes as well as dainty florals, eyelet details, and ruffles that could easily be worn by Belly. Several styles have sold out — including ones with graphics of Cousins Beach, Whale of a Tale, and Team Conrad — but you can still get your hands on a bunch of pieces, including pajama sets. Plus, more drops and new styles will be coming soon, so keep your eyes open and your credit card close by.
Steve Madden x The Summer I Turned Pretty Collab
Step into your favorite character’s shoes (literally) with Steve Madden’s TSITP-inspired collections, curated to reflect some of the main characters’ styles. We’re particularly drawn to Belly’s and her best friend Taylor’s shoe selections, which don’t venture into the kitschy merch category. Check out the trendy platform sandals, gingham mesh flats, kitten heels, and velcro sneakers — even if you’re not playing volleyball like the duo.
Catbird x The Summer I Turned Pretty Collab
Catbird loves a collaboration, and its latest for TSITP is a love letter to the whimsical fictional world. The high-end collection includes jewelry charms of gemstone daisies, pearlescent seashells, love knot signets, and twisted rope infinity symbols (referencing the necklace Conrad gifts Belly, of course). You can also shop these romantic designs on rings and bracelets, which can be engraved with your own, or your love interest’s, initials or names.
Solid & Striped x The Summer I Turned Pretty Collab
Swimwear brand Solid & Striped has teamed up with the series for a collection of Belly-approved bikinis and one-pieces. You can’t go wrong with any of the bow-adorned and floral swimwear or the striped matching set, which will help make your own poolside and seaside memories even more stylish. The playful collaboration is also highlighted in Shopbop’s larger TSITP-inspired coastal chic edit, where you can shop more nautical styles.
