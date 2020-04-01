Fundamental

About

Feminist movements have the power to disrupt the status quo and radically alter the course of history for women and girls—and ALL historically marginalized people and communities globally. But what does it really look like to be a feminist leader today? Fundamental is a character-driven documentary film series presented in five short episodes, directed by two-time Academy Award-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Each episode shines a light on grassroots activists and community organizers who are fighting for gender justice and disrupting the status quo to alter the course of history. At a time of unprecedented uprisings around the globe, Fundamental invites global audiences to engage directly with grassroots movements and community leaders who are standing up for our fundamental human rights. Each episode profiles a distinct set of remarkable leaders mobilizing to write new futures for themselves, their societies, and the world - from ending child marriage in Pakistan to pursuing LGBTQI liberation in Georgia.