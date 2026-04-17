The Pitt Season 2 Did One Major Thing Right: Exposing How Women Patients Are Treated In ERs
[The Pitt] has become a model for all the unspoken and invisible inequities currently suffocating our healthcare system... It’s a PSA, with better cinematography, and it’s needed now more than ever.
We share these horror stories... hoping to warn our friends, mothers, and sisters, to maybe even save them from going through the same thing. These stories aren’t new, the show just gave them better lighting and a primetime slot.