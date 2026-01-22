The Ordinary’s New Milky Moisturizer Is For Everyone, But My Dry Skin Loves It Most
Having combination skin is like bringing all your different friendship groups together on your birthday — but instead of enjoying yourself on the karaoke machine, you’re making sure they get along. Keeping every personality happy at once is no easy feat, and the same goes for managing two skin types. In my experience, moisturizers for dry skin tend to be unctuously thick, which can trigger breakouts, while those made for oily skin are often too light to make a difference. So when I find a product that does it all — quenching dry patches and delivering hydration without a greasy feel — I have to shout about it. Enter: The Ordinary’s new Rice Lipids + Ectoin Microemulsion.
What is The Ordinary’s Rice Lipids + Ectoin Microemulsion, and what are the benefits?
Don’t be fooled by Rice Lipids + Ectoin Microemulsion. At first glance, it looks like one of the brand’s many serums, and while it boasts a lightweight, milky consistency and comes in a dropper bottle, this product is actually a moisturizer.
The Ordinary drew inspiration from K-beauty, specifically milky skincare textures, when developing this moisturizer, and its star ingredient — rice lipids — also nods to Eastern beauty rituals. You might be familiar with rice water in skincare, but lipids are a little different. NYC-based dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, explains, “Rice lipids are natural fats derived from the outer layer of the rice grain known as the bran, and they have emollient benefits.” This, adds Dr. Zeichner, means they “fill in cracks” between cells on the surface of the skin. As a result, Dr. Zeichner explains that rice lipids can soften the outer skin layer, or what is known as the skin barrier.
There’s also ectoin, a skincare ingredient that’s finally getting its dues in skincare. “Ectoin is a naturally derived compound that helps maintain a healthy skin barrier and protects skin from the environment,” says Dr. Zeichner. He adds that it’s naturally found in bacteria that live in extreme conditions, helping those bacteria to survive. “In skincare, it improves hydration and provides antioxidant benefits to prevent inflammation,” continues Dr. Zeichner. If your skin feels rough, flaky, or tight after cleansing, then ectoin is for you. Even better? It has a soothing effect on inflamed skin, and over time, it can help improve uneven skin texture.
For the ingredient buffs, hydrating electrolyte molecules and amino acids — the building blocks of skin-strengthening proteins — are also present in this milky moisturizer. These are both present in the skin anyway, but sometimes our reserves run low, resulting in dry skin. But there's good news: “These ingredients have been replicated and used in skincare products,” says Dr. Zeichner, “and they pull hydration into the skin.” As someone currently using high-strength retinol and really feeling the effects of cold weather and central heating, this sounded right up my alley.
What makes The Ordinary’s Rice Lipids + Ectoin Microemulsion special?
Lightweight moisturizers can be hit or miss. In fact, my bathroom cabinet is lined with gel-cream products that keep my oily T-zone happy but just don’t cut it on my dry patches, so I slotted this into my routine the day it landed at my door — and I’m so glad I did.
I started using it after ditching a high-strength acid that wrecked my skin barrier, and within just a couple of days, my skin had already recovered. It was less red and angry; the dry skin around my mouth had disappeared, and there was a subtle dewy sheen that meant I didn’t want to wear as much foundation. I ended up dropping my thicker moisturizer and shelving my hydrating serum, too, because this does it all. I even take it up to my eyes and use it as an eye cream — it’s that moisturizing.
Besides the powerhouse ingredients, how the moisturizer is made is pretty special. Without boring you with the science, the formula goes through microfluidization, a high-pressure mixing technique that blends light, water-based ingredients with slightly heavier, oil-based ones. The result? A lightweight, comfortable moisturizer that absorbs quickly but is substantial enough to hydrate even dry skin.
What to know about The Ordinary’s Rice Lipids + Ectoin Microemulsion
• Reduces visible skin redness after one use.
• Provides hydration for up to 24 hours and repairs a weakened skin barrier.
• Can be used in the morning and evening and comes in 60ml and 120ml bottles.
How do you use The Ordinary’s Rice Lipids + Ectoin Microemulsion, and is it worth it?
My skincare routine is pretty simple. In the morning, I wash my face with a cream cleanser, apply a pipette-full of Rice Lipids + Ectoin, then finish with three finger lengths of sunscreen. In the evening, I double cleanse to remove all traces of makeup and sunscreen, apply Rice Lipids + Ectoin, and finish with my retinal serum. I find that, even though this moisturizer is featherlight, it provides a nice cushion for retinoids and helps reduce irritation and flaky patches of skin.
Because it’s such an all-rounder, I’ve happily and easily recommended it to anyone looking for a simple moisturizer that transcends seasons. While it’s working wonders on my skin this winter, it’ll be just as brilliant come spring and summer, thanks to its quenching feel and lack of any slippery residue. Better still, a 60ml bottle is only $13. If you love it as much as me, you grab the 120ml bottle, which is $22.50.
Where can you get The Ordinary’s Rice Lipids + Ectoin Microemulsion?
