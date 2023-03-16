The Ordinary Products Have Landed At Nordstrom — Here’s What We’re Buying

It's hard to think of another skin-care brand that has disrupted the beauty industry quite like The Ordinary (and its parent company Deciem). With its potent, innovative formulas and radically accessible pricing, it effectively blew up everything we knew about effective skin care — namely, that it came at a high cost. And while the startup has unsurprisingly caught the eye of major retailers like Sephora and Ulta Beauty, it's now adding another one to its roster: Nordstrom.
"This new partnership with Nordstrom serves as a humbling recognition of The Ordinary's continued expansion into the luxury beauty space," Nicola Kilner, The Ordinary CEO and co-founder, tells Refinery29. "Our aim is to continue our mission of democratizing high-quality science-based skin care, and re-associating prestige beauty with efficacy rather than price." And she's right — Nordstrom's top-tier beauty assortment is home to luxury brands like Chanel, Dior, and La Mer, among many others. Needless to say, The Ordinary is among very good company.
"We are grateful to be continuing this purpose with Nordstrom, allowing their loyal customers to discover our brand and our long-standing audience to shop their favorite The Ordinary products even more accessibly,” Kilner adds. Per the brand, Nordstrom is stocking a curated lineup of The Ordinary's most beloved potions, and we polled our editors to reveal the ones they're most excited to shop below. Keep scrolling to discover an old favorite, tried-and-true repurchase, or the next best thing.
One of The Ordinary's early products to go viral — after all, its crimson red fluid is practically begging for a scary selfie — this at-home exfoliating peel takes all of five minutes to reveal smoother, brighter skin.
Rosehip oil is a popular skin-care ingredient that usually comes at a luxe price — but not this one. This pure formula is a favorite of our senior travel writer, who swears by its soothing and hydrating properties.
Another hit gem from The Ordinary, this glycolic acid toner is a go-to of several R29 editors — myself included. (I actually use this on my body to help with KP bumps since the bottle is so generously sized.)
Our team recently reviewed the just-launched lash and brow serum, and the verdict is in: At the price, you won't find a better formula for encouraging healthy lashes and brows that resist falling out.
This hydrating serum has been name-checked by our sex and wellness writer as a go-to for lightweight hydration. And at under $10? Heck, we'll take three.
This is my personal favorite product by The Ordinary, bar none. For starters, it's literally the best way to spend $6. Second, the one-two punch of oil-controlling niacinamide and anti-inflammatory zinc works wonders to gently yet effectively keep breakouts at bay.
Retinols are notorious for being a lot for skin to handle — dryness, peeling, irritation — but not this one. Because it's suspended in a creamy, hydrating formulation of bisabolol and glycerin (among other key hydrators), it's an excellent starter retinol that will still leave you glowing — minus the rough adjustment period.
