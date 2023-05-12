The new Natural Moisturizing Factors + Beta Glucan was more of a winner with my partner, who I often share skincare with. He has combination skin that's more on the oily, acne-prone side, and hates for his face to feel coated or greasy after applying moisturizer. I like products to lend a bit of a slip to my skin, but he enjoyed that this moisturizer felt like, well, nothing. Once it absorbs, it really is inconspicuous. There are no telltale signs you've applied moisturizer, like glossy cheekbones or a dewy forehead. For him, it does the job of moisturizing adequately yet quietly. He has experienced fewer breakouts, too, and is convinced that the lighter texture is to thank for his clearer skin.