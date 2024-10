The Ordinary Is Bringing Back This Discontinued Fan-Favorite Product

While it’s music to our ears, at the same time, the decision is not entirely surprising. After all, hyaluronic acid is somewhat of a divisive skincare ingredient in beauty circles. Still, you don’t see many brands keeping two versions of the same product to appease customers, especially when certain concerns led to it being remade in the first place. The Ordinary’s reformulated hyaluronic acid serum was born from some consumers disliking the sticky texture. “We are always listening to feedback across our social channels and reviews, and so are thrilled to be able to act on both asks, the new and the original,” Kilner explains. “However, with so many loyal fans of the original formulation expressing that they preferred the simpler formulation's texture and results, we decided to bring it back and offer our community the choice between the two.” As for how the brand plans to avoid confusion among the two versions, Kilner shared that Deciem plans to include clear labeling differences on the packaging and online product pages, in addition to outlining the different claims with each version. (With the addition of ceramides, the brand claims that the reformulated version has added support for the skin barrier, plus improvement in the appearance of fine lines, skin elasticity, and suppleness.)