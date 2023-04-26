I Used The Ordinary’s New Cream Cleanser To The Last Drop

My partner (who also has combination and acne-prone skin) loved the Glycolipid Cream Cleanser just as much as I did, which is why you’ll see that the tube has been squeezed to within an inch of its life. We even considered snipping off the top to retrieve the remainder. My only gripe is that the tube isn’t twice as big. Using it in the evening to remove makeup and in the morning to freshen up my face (not to mention sharing it with another person) meant that we got through the lot in just under a month.