The North Face Winter Sale Arrived Just In Time

Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted early spring this year, but we still have 4 more weeks of winter. And despite the “no shadow” indicator, we all know that winter attire can still be all too relevant even after spring officially begins. What better way to stay warm than in insulated puffers, cozy flannels, and so much more from a top cold-weather label like The North Face? We favor their trusty fleece pullovers or zip-ups–a classic piece to have in your winter wardrobe.
The North Face just added new styles to its Winter/End of Season Sale that is now up to 40% off. If you have a ski trip lined up, or just want to invest in outerwear that will last, now is the time to stack up on down coats, windproof pants, knit beanies, or warm tights. We browsed around and picked some of our favorite winter and sporty essentials to shop.
