The New Moon In Taurus Is Here — & Your Big Moment Of Transition Has Arrived

Over the past few weeks, we've been beginning to put our lives back together after the intense cosmic affairs in March. But the planets aren't calming down for this New Moon, foiling our plans to chill. In fact, they're playing around and are acting messier during the New Moon on April 27th. This would usually be a time to have a fresh start: a chance to pause, reflect, and contemplate how we can make our lives more brilliant and better. However, the New Moon is pushing limits and causing our frustrations to rise.
The issue is that all the fixed energy currently permitting the sky is rough and tough. Think of it like pouring cement in a mixer. It'll take a lot of effort and elbow grease to get the ball rolling and to understand how we can utilize the illumination to our benefit. Once we do, the universe will require us to put our best foot forward in manifesting what we want to bring in after the big release. That's right, this is a big moment of transition, transmutation, and transformation. So prepare to shake up your life — obviously for the better.
Mars in Leo and Pluto in Aquarius oppose each other the day before the New Moon, creating intense power struggles. When these two planets are an aspect, they indicate passion and drama occurring between two parties. The best way to work through the energy is to find a middle ground; even agreeing to disagree is the best way to remedy the problem. When these two planets connect with the New Moon energy on April 27th, they create a T-Square (a fraught astrological connection that is composed of two squares and an opposition, forming the shape of the letter “T”). It’s about to get wild out there!
The caveat is that the feelings won't go away quickly and will resurface in time, so try to problem solve. If you wish to transform and evolve, you must become completely self-aware and understand your part in a situation before it gets aggressive. Being accountable isn't easy, especially when dealing with the energy of Mars in Leo and Pluto in Aquarius. Since the signs of Leo and Aquarius tend to be proud and fixed in nature, growth will be hard but worth. Aim to move past hardships and cultivate a different dynamic.
The New Moon in Taurus is stubborn and unwilling to compromise, so it might be easier to focus on strengthening relationships. Stepping away from self-importance and vanity could be challenging, so solidifying friendships and partnerships is the best way to handle the New Moon. That way, we don’t have to force ourselves to act in ways that make us feel shaky or uncomfortable. This is a time to move forward, from a solid foundation, and not look back.
Remember that Venus and Mars are still in their post-retrograde orbit until May 16th (Venus) and May 2nd (Mars). Mercury moved past the retroshade period two days before the New Moon on April 25th. Therefore, we are still dealing with the aftershocks of Venus and Mars retrograde. They’ll force us to take another look at how we assert our energy and commit to others. Learning that we can’t always get what we desire will help us understand that we must strike a balance with others and ourselves to realise what is truly important.
Overall, the New Moon in Taurus is a complex time when we are drawn towards evolution — but in which we also find that letting go of the past is terrifying and we wish to hold on tightly to our dignity. As always, self-love and compassion for oneself and others are essential. Utilize the power of the New Moon to manifest better conditions in family life, friendship, and business. If you take the higher road, you’ll be reborn and restore your faith in the universe. Take a conscious leap of faith toward love and empathy. Doing so will resolve issues and bring healthier vibes to us.
