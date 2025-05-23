The Final New Moon Of Spring Is Here — & It’ll Rock Your World

The last New Moon of spring is going to rock our worlds amazingly. For the first time in a while, we’ll be able to flourish with the Moon’s phases and begin anew. The possibilities to grow beyond our current range will be enormous and exciting. This lunation pushes us to think beyond ourselves and to give TLC to others who need our support. We are interconnected beings who require compassion and love. Isn't that special?
May 26th’s New Moon in Gemini emphasizes self-expression, curiosity, and learning. At this moment in time, we can reflect upon the past to see where we’re going while offering ourselves a fresh start. The positive side of this lunation is that it allows us to discover and reinvent ourselves as we progress into our most valid form of being. The duality of the New Moon in Gemini urges us to shed the facade we show to the public by letting them see our unique and unfiltered qualities. There is beauty in being raw and pure. Allowing people to get deep with us will be a fantastic experience and adventure.
Communication planet Mercury in Gemini, responsible Saturn in Aries, visionary Neptune in Aries, and transformative Pluto in Aquarius all meet up with the New Moon. This promises to be a lunation that can change our being — for the better. We need to find a way to stop overthinking in the present and be in the moment. The moment we start feeling as though we are in alignment with the flow and rhythm of the universe is when we connect to our true selves. There is no more hiding behind the version of ourselves that we want others to see. The mask we’ve been wearing is coming off. The energy and persona we embody will be acknowledged and loved.
Around the same time as the New Moon, Mercury in Gemini harmonizes with Neptune in Aries. This magical transition will push us to dream big and assert our visions in the world. Mercury and Neptune are giving us the strength to do so. The caveat is that we may not be clear about our intentions, so it's best to write them down ahead of time and think them through clearly. Then, we can easily assert our hopes and aspirations into the universe and allow them to take flight. Pretty soon, they’ll come true. We can attain our desires as long as we believe in our goals and give them the energy to come true in the physical world.
The fixed star Hyadum II gives the overall sentiment a zest of fierceness. Hyadum II is said to embody the characteristics of the action planet Mars, "Great Awakener" Uranus, and inspirational Neptune. These energies can elevate our spirit and make us want to take a humanitarian stand. Regarding our personal lives, it’ll be complicated to understand what we’re fighting for and looking to bring in before gaining clarity — which we will find once the fog clears. The only foreseeable consequence of Hyadum II is that we might get a little power-hungry and selfish if we don’t consider helping others along our journey.
We'll feel a sense of confidence resulting from the celestial vibe. Looking forward allows us to walk on the “right” side of the street. As we’ll soon notice, there is no better avenue to hang out on since every path is coming up roses. Even if we choose to explore the trails, they’ll lead to the same road, guaranteeing a destined ending (we can thank Neptune and Pluto for this). Since we are guaranteed personal success, we should pay it forward by trying to make a difference in the lives of others. Once we comprehend these soulful passions, it'll be hard to keep quiet when speaking on behalf of others. After all, what good is having a voice if we don't intend to make some noise?
As we embrace the lunar vibes of the New Moon in Gemini, it’s important to savor the day. Bask in the joy and glory that you may feel. Enjoy the rush of optimism and good emotions that are brought to our consciousness and the world at large.
