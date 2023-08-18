The New Behr Color of The Year is Luxury & Elegance

ADVERTISEMENT
Behr just announced their 2024 Color of the Year, Cracked Pepper. Cracked Pepper is a rich and deep shade of charcoal gray that combines elegance with resilience. Its muted intensity allows it to serve as a neutral backdrop, providing an ideal canvas for various design elements and styles. Whether used as a primary wall color or in accents, this versatile shade adapts seamlessly to both traditional and modern aesthetics. 
One of the standout features of Cracked Pepper is its ability to harmonize with a wide array of colors. Its neutrality makes it an excellent companion to bolder shades and also be combined with soft pastels and warm neutrals for a more serene and soothing atmosphere. The adaptability of Cracked Pepper makes it suitable for a variety of spaces, from cozy living rooms to airy kitchens and even home offices. Cracked Pepper is undoubtedly a color worth considering for any interior design project in the coming year.
