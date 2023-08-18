The New Behr Color of The Year is Luxury & Elegance

One of the standout features of Cracked Pepper is its ability to harmonize with a wide array of colors. Its neutrality makes it an excellent companion to bolder shades and also be combined with soft pastels and warm neutrals for a more serene and soothing atmosphere. The adaptability of Cracked Pepper makes it suitable for a variety of spaces, from cozy living rooms to airy kitchens and even home offices. Cracked Pepper is undoubtedly a color worth considering for any interior design project in the coming year.

