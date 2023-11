Years later, the echoes of that same “anti-woke” disdain can be seen in the icy reception of The Marvels. The MCU has been making a point to diversify its storytelling on the silver screen and on the small screen in the past few years, and while most of us have been happy to see new faces in the franchise, there are still others complaining about the new, more inclusive direction. From Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Ms. Marvel and so many others, a certain sector of the fandom has slammed the MCU for becoming too “woke,” which seems to now just mean “anything starring non-white people” to these detractors. The Marvels, a film that’s directed by a Black woman, features three women (including a Black woman and a Pakistani-Canadian woman) as the leads, and cast a Black woman as its antagonist, is as “woke” as the franchise has seen so far — and the trolls can’t take it. They didn’t even have to watch the film to know that they hated it; on principle, they just knew it wouldn’t be their cup of tea.