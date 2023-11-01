Why The Marias’ Maria Zardoya Loves To Wear A Puffer Coat In Los Angeles

Now, as she enters a new musical phase and partners with Aritzia, The Marias’ once-niche following is bigger than ever. And Zardoya is ready to welcome old and new fans alike into her world of black and red, even if it’s turning ever darker. “I'm just really excited for the fans and for everybody to see what we've been working on,” she says. “It's a little bit different, but I feel like that's the joy of being an artist, to constantly evolve and just hope that people can evolve with you.”