The Lion’s Gate Portal Is Here — It’s Time To Manifest

The Galactic New Year is here! The Lion’s Gate Portal is activated and ready to create greatness on August 8 (8/8). The Lion’s Gate Portal is the unification of the Leo sun and the fixed star Sirius (which represents wealth, abundance, luck, and good vibes). Sirius is found, for the stargazers, on the lower left side of Orion’s Belt. When Sirius “rises” and the sun’s light shines on the star, Earthlings get a great view of the cosmic action. Since this star is considered a mix of action planet Mars and lucky Jupiter, it is a celestial tool for attaining greatness.
The ancient Egyptians referred to Sirius as the goddess Sopdet, who brought harvest and fertility to the land and to all living beings. She was responsible for informing them when the Nile River would begin its annual flood and the new year began. All the more reason why the sun’s yearly alignment with the star on August 8 is MAJOR, as it conveys peak Lion’s Gate — so much so that ancient Egyptians celebrated this cosmic event as a holy time.
Even though the portal is open from July 28 to August 12 (the hottest days of the year that occur in Leo Season, known as “the dog days of summer”), Lion’s Gate is energized the most by the sun on August 8 (the halfway of the sun’s dance through the constellation of Leo). There is a lot to unpack when it comes to the significance of this time.
The lion is eminent. Who rules the jungle? Whose strength and vigor do we admire? What other animal exudes confidence and tenacity in its presence?
Why is 8/8 the prominent date of Lion’s Gate Portal? Since Lion’s Gate is super potent on August 8, it’s imperative to understand why 8/8, which equals two 8s side by side, is so ethereal. According to numerology, the number eight carries a lot of significance. The number eight brings transformation, evolution, and strength. It gives us a lot of potential to embrace our power and the ultimate energy in the universe. If we turn the number eight sideways, it becomes the infinity sign, which means it is mighty (look at the Strength tarot card, which depicts the lion and the infinity sign on top). In mysticism, the infinity symbol connects to the ouroboros, the image of the snake eating its tail. Often, it’s drawn in a figure-eight form. The ouroboros represents the circle of life — creation, destruction, and rebirth. It flows in rhythm with the universe. There are no limits to what we can unpack, see, envision, and do.
Astrologically, the number eight focuses on the magical eighth house in a birth chart. This space is a highly intense and evocative place to be — after all, it represents sex, death, and taxes. It promises change, which may be challenging, but also beneficial. The eighth house is associated with sorcery, allowing those who desire growth to create the life they want through manifestation. We can unlock the secrets to the world in the eighth house that can impact us forever. Although the word “eternity” might seem confining to some, it promises stability and longevity in ensuring our dreams come to fruition. Therefore, what we choose to manifest during Lion’s Gate has an everlasting effect on our lives.
As the ancient Egyptians did, we can use the power of Lion’s Gate to cultivate a new life or way of thinking for ourselves. We can manifest our visions by setting intentions, opening our hearts to experiences and relationships, taking stock of our achievements, and stepping into our most authentic selves.
This year, the Lion’s Gate Portal coincides with the new moon in Leo and Venus’ entry into Virgo on August 4. It is also the beginning of Mercury retrograde in Virgo on August 5, and the first quarter moon in Scorpio on August 12. It may take our intentions a minute to get off the ground due to Mercury’s moonwalk, but the new and first quarter moon will give our aspirations wings to fly. Venus in Virgo reminds us to be patient and to trust the process.
Make a vision board or journal about what you want to birth creatively. If, throughout the year, you tend to the dreams you started on Lion’s Gate, they’ll come true. Believe in yourself, and the portal will be your means to success.