What If We Told You That Your Icks Say More About You Than Them?

We shouldn’t be too harsh on ourselves — our brains aren’t always helping us out. Boodram explains: “When it comes to choice and decision-making, psychologists have identified two kinds of thinking: system one and system two. System one is the fast, barely perceptible opinions and choices we make without really having to think about them. System two is where we weigh pros and cons, utilize critical thinking and try to gather more information before coming to a conclusion. For the most part, we utilize system one thinking when forming romantic connections, especially in the beginning.” This might stop us wasting time getting to know every single person we meet but it’s also a risk-averse way of thinking that Boodram says can consign us to “a life led by fear vs curiosities.” If there’s a genuine connection and you know you like someone — apart from what gave you the ick — it’s worth using some deeper system two thinking.