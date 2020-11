The Dream Job Is Dead. Long Live The Good Enough Job.

Demi describes extended family making quips about whether or not they’re still working at the store; they respond that the job is still doing what they need it to do: pay the bills. Besides the pressure that family and friends might put on a person to find the “right” job, there’s so many other pressures associated with work that it’s almost impossible to unravel them: If you attend college, there’s pressure of picking a major that leads to a job and the pressure of student loan debt that, for some, includes debt-related racial inequality . There’s paying bills and finding a job at all amid staggering unemployment numbers . If you’re a parent or caretaker, there are additional barriers to finding work and staying in the workforce. And on top of the lack of accessibility, over-work and overwhelm, and inequities embedded in the American workforce, there’s the burden of feeling like you must do more than just have a job — you must love your job. “There's a moralization of that idea that the best way to be a person in the labor market, especially if you have a degree, is to find work that you love and deal with the kind of sacrifices that that entails,” says Dr. Erin Cech , Assistant Professor in Department of Sociology at University of Michigan and author of The Passion Principle: How the Search for Self-Expressive & Fulfilling Careers Reproduces Inequality, explaining that there’s this sense that if you’re not doing work you find fulfilling, you’re somehow selling yourself short. “It’s such a narrow way to think about making meaning in our lives,” Cech adds. “Why is work the place that we're supposed to find meaning?”