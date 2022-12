Can Black Twitter Ever Really Die?

As to where Black Twitter will go, that answer is more complex; different subsections have different needs in community, whether it is platform maintenance versus being able to have "water cooler talk" or being able to remain "on trend”. Currently, there is no mature application that exists that can replicate Twitter’s feature set. Moreover, new and emerging social media companies will not have a decade to gradually evolve their channels over time. In 2022, there are accepted best practices when it comes to trust and safety, moderation, and community building, and are a bare minimum when it comes to soliciting the full-throated engagement of any marginalized group on the internet. Mastodon , a microblog with similar features to Twitter but with different “federated” servers for users to sign up on and interact across – akin to how different email services speak to each other —has already presented a litany of issues in its community building and safety for marginalized groups. Hive , which promises to show posts in chronological order, free of any algorithmic interference, has infrastructure and resource issues that place it at risk for data exposure. Instagram was already struggling with active user retention with its recent bombardment of enhancements —from a heightened emphasis on Reels, an increased focus on shopping and targeted ads, and algorithm changes that have been detrimental to content creators. Tiktok’s video-focused modality presents a shift in content and increased barriers to entry for those who are used to Twitter’s text-dominant apparatus. Somewhere Good , a Black-owned app, has been building its own alternative to social media for some time — paired with a physical location in Brooklyn — but it is focused on cultivating a social audio experience, and not as much a space that facilitates a rapid-fire creator economy. “We're trying to bring this together in a world and in conditions that actually do not seem to want us to collect our thoughts,” says Harry when asked about the prospect of defining a new social media haven for Black voices beyond Twitter. “[Non-Black people] want to do it within seconds, and it's not going to be that if we want to think about this deeply. We're going to be talking about it for a while.”