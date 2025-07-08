The Full Buck Moon In Capricorn Is Coming In Soft & Smooth For You
The Full Buck Moon in Capricorn is coming in like a Billie Eilish song — smooth, soft, soulful, and inspirational. July 10th’s Full Moon urges us to connect with ourselves profoundly and delicately by taking a stance that empowers us to break out of dusty patterns and relationships that aren't fulfilling us. This could be a temporary split for the summer, so don't cry just yet. We need a moment away from drama to focus on ourselves. Even though we care for everyone, we love ourselves more and should give ourselves the pep and energy we deserve.
A Full Moon occurs when the sun and the moon oppose each other, with the Earth between them. The sun's reflection bouncing off the Earth and onto the moon illuminates the sky. The celestial phenomenon allows us to see matters clearly and unlock secrets. This phase ends the monthly lunar cycle, which changes from New to Full in approximately four weeks. The Full Moon urges us to contemplate and unwind as we reflect on recent events.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Spiritually, Full Moons push us to embrace our emotions, let go of patterns, connect with others, and transcend our energy. Performing rituals and manifesting encourages us to release old aspirations and revive them with freshness. It’s a moment when we can connect deeply to the universe, so asking the cosmos for help and cultivating our dreams is powerful. If we believe in the intention, we can make it happen IRL.
The Buck Moon is so-called because it occurs at the time of year when male deer (bucks) shed and regrow their antlers. This lunation is also known as the Thundermoon (from the many thunderstorms in July), Hay Moon (this is its peak harvest month), and Wyrt Moon (from an old Celtic word for herbs, as this is an ideal time to gather plants for drying).
Now let’s get down to the deets of the Buck Moon. The Sun in Cancer is endless and boundless, while the Capricorn Moon brings restrictions and limits. When the two “sister” signs oppose each other in the sky, we have no other option than to try to find the middle ground of the juxtaposing energies. Seems easier than it is. The reason is that finding a safe emotional space for ourselves can be challenging when there are many uncertain things around us in the world. The Full Moon in Capricorn wants to parent us and tell us that everything will be okay. Grounding our energy by immersing ourselves in nature (head out to parks, forests, and hiking trails for the ultimate glow-up, or chill on your balcony and backyard) can be extremely helpful because it allows us to be in a calm environment that adds positive energy to our aura.
Finding a support system will be easier than ever (as long as we aren’t too hard on others or demanding of their time), due to Mars in Virgo and the Nodes of Destiny aspecting the Full Moon. It’ll encourage us to find our tribe and let go of those not aligned with our path. Like I mentioned before, releasing people and matters can be complex and challenging, but it’ll lead us to where we need to be, in the company of those who genuinely have our best interests at heart. The most crucial part is finding meaning and value in the lesson. We can thank the universe for the tutorial if we acknowledge that we are in these positions for a reason. The overall story of the Full Moon in Capricorn is to connect with the self and invite our most trusted companions in. We may find that our core group of besties is small, but they’re quality peeps that will never let us down. Even in our loneliest moments, they’ll send TLC. They will always support our decisions and choices because they believe in us. In return, we shall do the same, not because we have to, but because we will want to. Through the good, bad, and the ugly, we have a crew with our backs and we can lean on. That’s what friends are for.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT