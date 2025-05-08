The saying “life is what happens when you’re making other plans” couldn’t be more real now. The Flower Full Moon in Scorpio asks us to stop focusing on superficial matters and get serious about what is truly important to us. The time has come to boss up our lives.
Also known as Budding Moon, Leaf Budding Moon, or Planting Moon, the Flower Moon’s name comes from the abundance of springtime blooms in North America. It is a mid-seasonal reminder of the beauty of our planet. The possibilities seem endless as hope permeates the air. We can appreciate the flowers that grew through the bitterness of winter and their tenacity to survive through the frigid months prior. This reminds us of how precious life is and that we must live to the fullest every day. Prioritizing the self is essential so that we can blossom like the flowers.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
This lunation is a micro moon, so don't be alarmed if the moon appears more petite than usual. It’s in apogee to the Earth, meaning it's farther away than usual from our planet. The moon is not as bright and big as we’re used to seeing it all. As a result, the tides in the sea (which are called “apogean spring tides”) are going to be lighter. That doesn’t mean the effects of the Full Moon won’t be intense. So let’s jump into the astrology of the matter.
Astrologically, a Full Moon in Scorpio denotes change. The water sign is the most transformational sign of the zodiac because it lends us strength to overcome situations and evolve from the lessons that are imparted to us. The moon in Scorpio also celebrates the life cycle, from our first breath to our last and all the greatness in between. It reminds us of the importance of making the most of our time and not settling for anything less than we deserve.
The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12th opposes rebellious Uranus in Taurus. Prepare for the unexpected because we are breaking free of patterns, habits, relationships, and dynamics hindering our sense of autonomy. A clash between our old feelings and current emotions might stand in our way of making progress. The only way to get through the lunation is to focus on what is truly important to us on a fundamental level. Anything we’ve outgrown will be left behind.
Teacher planet Saturn, which is in Pisces, gently aligns with the Full Moon, cementing our emotions. However, we might not be able to set boundaries, which Saturn aims to do. We could very well be the ones who aren’t respecting limits, and the revelations shown may have karmic implications. Therefore, we shouldn’t stir the pot or look for problems. If we do, they’ll come back to haunt us.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Jealousies will emerge during the Full Moon since the asteroid Juno, which transits the sign Scorpio, links up with the Moon. Nurturer asteroid Ceres in Pisces and passionate Pallas in Aquarius are in the mix, creating a cosmic force to be reckoned with. Protecting our energy is vital, and not letting anyone dictate what we should or shouldn’t do is essential. This is our moment to take back our lives.
The same day, Mercury, who had just entered Taurus, squares off with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius. Manipulation in communication could lead to arguments since we finally see others for their true selves. Some may succumb to these tactics to avoid fights, but most of us won’t be able to hold back when pushed to the edge. It might take a hot minute to make up. Once we do, creating a better style of handling conflict and expression is imperative. Understanding each other and the driving force behind the behavior might take time; however, it’ll lead to a better relationship and connection.
The Flower Moon is our chance to advance ourselves. Try to lean into the vibe — even though it’ll be hard to jump in, you can take baby steps. As long as you’re trying to love yourself more, you are already ahead of the game.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT