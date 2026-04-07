In The Drama, Zendaya’s Emma Is — For Better & For Worse — Unlike Anything We’ve Ever Seen

Bastien isn’t wrong. And the lack of romance is why the film, in my eyes, isn’t a true romantic comedy. But I care less about the movie’s shortcomings (of which there are many!) or its strengths (of which there are many!) and more about what this character and role say about the kind of actor Zendaya has chosen to be. With Challengers
, Zendaya opted to play a villainous cheater whose ambition was her most redeeming quality (I’m a Tashi Duncan apologist
). And in The Drama
, she takes that complexity — and our perception of who Black women can be onscreen — to another level. Zendaya has spoken before about being conscious of her privilege and the colorism that continues to persevere in Hollywood. I think she knows that audiences would have a very different reaction to a dark skinned Black woman character who admits the secret in The Drama.
She’s testing her own limits as an actor and she’s challenging audiences to move beyond meet-cutes and perceptions to interrogate humanity and who gets to be complicated onscreen.