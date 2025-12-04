The Breakup Was Supposed to Break Me. Instead, It Sent Me to the Dominican Republic
It’s a Sunday afternoon. I’m sitting in a quiet Queens cafe, stirring my coffee across from the man I love when he says, calmly and rehearsed, “I've never truly loved you. And I don’t think I ever will.”
Ouch. Safe to say, blueberry pancakes will never taste the same again.
What followed was every stage of heartbreak you can imagine. Remorse, regret, rumination. I was moving through the world carrying the weight of loving someone who, if I’m being honest, didn’t even like me most days. Crying on the subway became a routine and Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving became my lifeline.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Just when I thought the world had shrunk to the size of my grief, life threw me a bone — a random, unexpected invitation to Club Med in the Dominican Republic. I didn’t know it yet, but this was the plot twist my heart so desperately needed.
A few days later, I was on a plane to the DR with five nights ahead at the all-inclusive Club Med Punta Cana and Club Med Michès. I’d never been to the Dominican, but after hours of Googling, I was convinced I’d found the perfect escape. After all, nothing heals a heartbreak faster than an open bar, right?
Not quite.
Not quite.
To no one’s surprise, I spent the first few nights at the resort broken. As Black women, we don’t always feel held in our relationships. The breakup felt like a generational curse. Most days, I felt like I was screaming into the void to be truly seen, accepting half-hearted apologies, and enduring comments meant to make me feel small. Somebody call Madea and tell her to get the grits ready!
Then it clicked. Black women deserve luxury. We deserve softness. And dammit, we deserve an all-inclusive resort! So, I would become my ancestors’ wildest dreams. I was going to have a love story worth writing, even if the prince charming was me.
So the next day, I dragged myself out of bed, threw on my swimsuit, and decided I was going to become the best boyfriend I ever had.
Spa Time: Luxury Lifts The Soul
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
My first few days were spent at Club Med Spa: Punta Cana, where I discovered just how much luxury can lift the soul. Mornings started with an Aperol Spritz overlooking the Atlantic from the Buena Vista Lounge. The sun wrapped around me, giving me the warmth I’d been craving for weeks. The lounge also offered a buffet selection from every corner of the globe, Italian, Asian, Mediterranean, you name it. And did I mention I’m an emotional eater? I shut that buffet down.
Every evening, I attended one of Club Med’s classic parties. Their iconic all-white party gave me the perfect excuse to put on heels and feel like myself again. Live bands and circus shows pulled me out of my head and I ended up meeting women who spanned across multiple generations each sharing their own chaotic stories about men. And suddenly, I didn’t feel so alone.
Self-care As The Ultimate Breakup Cure
Of course, the self-care didn’t stop there. I dove into Club Med’s Wellness Fusion program, attending yoga classes and guided meditation led by resident experts. I realized reclaiming my peace of mind wasn’t just about escaping heartbreak. It was about actively choosing to nurture myself in every way possible.
The last couple of days were spent at Club Med Michès, and let me tell you, this resort was a dream. The two resorts aren’t close to each other, Michès is about a two-hour drive east, tucked away in the El Seibo province, surrounded by lush palm groves, rugged mountains, and secluded beaches. The property stretches across 93 acres, offering everything from treetop yoga to Zen pools, making it feel like its own private world.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The buffet at Michès felt gourmet and fresh and I happily sampled everything, for research purposes, of course.
Dancing It Out & Letting The Sun Set On Heartbreak
And then there was Miches’ all-white party. I drank with new friends from all over the globe, screamed Justin Bieber’s “Baby” at the top of my lungs. It was a moment of pure, chaotic joy and a reminder of how big the world really is.
And last but not least, the beach. This was my favorite part. The sun danced across the turquoise waves and to no one’s surprise, I cried. Not from sadness, but appreciation for being alive. To be able to love and to feel. Honestly, I could have stayed there forever.
With sunsets on horseback, spa treatments, and yoga flows as part of Club Med’s Wellness Fusion program, I realized Michès wasn’t just a vacation, it was a masterclass in reclaiming peace, indulgence, and joy.
Listen, men suck. And they have since the beginning of time. The trip didn’t completely erase my heartbreak, but it reminded me there’s so much more to life than one person’s opinion. There’s joy, connection, and peace waiting to be found. You don’t need an all-inclusive resort to heal, but sometimes it helps to step away, tend to your spirit, and let the world slow down. As I continue this journey of self-discovery, I hope to carry this sense of wonder and ease wherever I go.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT