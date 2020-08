rectum

Let's reclaim the mantra of it’s not the destination, it’s the journey from the depths of #basic Pinterest boards and hand it over to our rear ends. Why? Because the butt needs a little bedroom rebranding. There’s a common assumption that being down for butt and anal play means taking a full battering ram to the behind (here for it, don’t get us wrong) but that’s only one way to explore the full pleasurespectrum that our bums can offer during sex and foreplay. You can opt for a gentle rectal or cheek massage; get into a little spanking and flogging; invest in a gorgeous dildo (might we add, there's a few on promo right this way ) and a bejeweled plug; or you can simply take your lightly lubed finger on a Journey to the Center of the Earth.