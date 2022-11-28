Technology makes the world easier, but dang is it expensive. From GPS trackers and Apple AirPods to sporty massage guns and laptops, sometimes even the smallest devices can run you a few hundred dollars and have your wallet feeling sick.
Luckily, Cyber Monday opens the opportunity to buy those big-ticket items at much smaller prices. Across retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart, you can grab electronics like laptops and headphones at deeply discounted rates. Whether you're doing some holiday shopping for others or looking to upgrade some smart tech of your own, these are some of the best Cyber Monday tech deals to take advantage of today.
Best Cyber Monday Apple Deals
Yup, you can grab a new pair of Apple’s second generation of AirPods Pro for $50 off now through Cyber Monday at Amazon. The updated earbuds last 33% longer than the originals.
Stop losing your things and grab an Apple AirTag at a nice discount. With a built-in speaker, ping your items or ask Siri to help find your tagged devices.
The new M2 MacBook Air has a bigger display than its predecessor, a thinner design for lightweight carry, and an 18-hour battery life. It’s also got all the newer features of MacBooks, like a Touch ID button and MagSafe charging.
Best Cyber Monday Massage Gun Deals
A massage gun at $180 off? Yeah, you read that right. This bestseller from Amazon comes with five different head attachments for deep muscle penetration.
Five speeds, five heads, and super-quiet operation, this massage gun from Hyperice is one of the smartest on the market. It has a sensor to automatically detect how much pressure it needs to apply, and it connects to a dedicated app to show progress.
Turonic’s massage gun reaches sore spots up to 11 millimeters deep. Plus, it has five different intensities so you can choose from a gentler experience or a more powerful massage for particularly gnarly sore spots.
Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Here’s a Chromebook perfect for school and work. Compact and light with an 11.6-inch display, this nifty laptop is super cheap for Cyber Monday weekend.
Attention gamers: This ASUS laptop is $500 off and an incredible deal. The 14-inch gaming computer has a powerful CPU that can handle the newest AAA games. It’s also pretty lightweight, at just over 3.5 pounds.
Best Cyber Monday Headphone Deals
Half off through Cyber Monday, these Beats over-ear headphones have up to 40 hours of battery life and a built-in microphone for gaming and phone calls.
These flexible earbuds have three listening modes, including active noise canceling and transparency mode, so you’ll never have to take them out to hear anyone. They’re also sweat- and water-resistant, so you can wear for a quick workout without worrying about damage.
