So you got a new iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max. The good news: they're made with Apple's most durable glass yet, which means they can sustain a little rough and tumble. (I have already dropped my iPhone 11 on more than one occasion and it has survived unscathed!)
But nevertheless, you'll want to be sure to protect your fancy phone purchase with a case — and a cute one at that. Ahead, we've rounded up the chicest phone cases on the market, each of which comes in the 6.1" iPhone 11 size, the iPhone 11 Pro 5.8" size, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max 6.5" size. (Note: iPhone 11 prices are reflected ahead.)
