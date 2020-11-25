12 Thanksgiving Pick-Up Lines That Actually Work

‘Twas the night of Thanksgiving, and all through the house, not a turkey-stuffed creature was stirring — but I was aroused. I opened my Hinge app, and swiped through with some care, in the hopes that someone would compliment my hair…
We’ve all been there. We make it through the hype of the Thanksgiving holiday, eat our pie, make our small talk, and then finally find ourselves alone in our bedroom at the end of a long day. We might be thinking about how much we hope to bring a future S.O. to dinner next year. Or, we might know that distracting ourselves with a potential Bumble match is just the ticket to escaping the stressful family drama. Or, maybe we're just horny. Either way, it’s a great time to start swiping.
But what to say!? Well, the holidays can be a great time to reach out because there’s an obvious place to start the conversation: “How was your Thanksgiving?” But you might want to get more creative than that. If you’re struggling to come up with an opener, we’ve got you covered with pick-up lines that range from sweet as a candied yam to dirty as the dishes piling up in your sink. (Maybe save the spicy ones for someone who you've been messaging with and you know is down for some sext-y action). We gathered up a bunch of them from our brains, group chats, and the Internet and ordered them from nice to naughty. Happy swiping!
“You’re the pumpkin pie of my eye.”
“I want you even more than buttery garlic mashed potatoes.”
“Thanksgiving is over… Want to watch Christmas movies and chill?”
"I'm using the wishbone to manifest a date with you."
"Got plans for leftovers, yet?"
"Are you tryptophan? Because you’re making me want to go to bed."
“I care about getting you off more than Ross Geller cared about his Thanksgiving leftover sandwich."
“If you’re lucky, I’ll let you stuff my turkey next Thanksgiving.”
"Wanna butter my cornbread?"
"Forget the wishbone, I wish you'd bone me."
"Is that a turkey leg in your pants or are you just happy to see me?"