13 Subtle Nail Ideas For Thanksgiving (& Not A Pumpkin In Sight)

Thanksgiving manicures might not be as popular as Halloween designs or Christmas nail art but I’ll never pass up an excuse to visit the salon for a fresh manicure.
With Turkey Day just around the corner, I’ve been busy saving the cutest fall nail designs and trending textures that will lend themselves perfectly to the occasion. Whether it’s a colorblock manicure in the shades of the season or a more intricate design to honor the holiday itself, these 13 ideas are festive without feeling twee.
And most importantly, whether you’re dressing up in your finest or chilling in your sweatpants, there’s a nail design to vibe with whatever Thanksgiving you’re having this year.
Maple Leaves
Brown nails are one of the biggest fall trends for 2024 and Marnie’s decision to pair this beautiful chestnut color with a minimalist leaf design and shimmering flecks of gold is inspired.
Pumpkin Spice
Thanksgiving is officially the start of the holiday season and, for me, that means any excuse for a little shimmer. This cat-eye manicure created by Eleanor Szejner is packed with perfect fall tones, from deep copper and burnished brown to pumpkin orange and rose gold.
Textured Tones
3D nail art might feel like a bold choice for dinner with friends and family, but Melanie Graves’ use of dusky berry shades and warm golds lends this manicure a really soft, dreamy feel.
Merlot Red
Red nails look good all year round but there’s something about the darker, sultrier end of the color spectrum — I’m talking cranberry, burgundy and Lauren’s deep red wine shade — that feels like a choice for a special occasion.
Merlot Chrome
If you're after something even more wintry, consider an additional layer of pearl chrome, like this frosty set by Charlotte Herberts.
Apricot Ombré
If maximalist nails aren’t your vibe, then these dainty ombré tips by Iram Shelton will be right up your street. The way the orange fades from an opaque tip through to a natural nail is a chic and subtle nod to the holiday.
Plaid Shimmer
Wrapping up a shimmering, black cherry base and sparkly silver accents in one cozy checked design, Amy Le’s gorgeous creation will take your nails from Thanksgiving all the way through to your winter celebrations.
Forest Green
There’s so much brilliant nail art inspiration out there, but sometimes a simple colorblock manicure does it best. Orosa Beauty’s pared-back, deep green nails are polished perfection.
Red Velvet
Queenie Nguyen’s shimmering burgundy manicure is so shiny that it’s certain to turn heads this Thanksgiving. Simple but incredibly effective.
Cranberry Blooms
On paper, Pearlie Pressed's combination of berry French tips, pearl accents and blooming gel petals sounds a little chaotic. In reality it creates a winter floral manicure that is chic and serene.
Fall Set
Combining all the colors of Thanksgiving in one beautiful set, Rylee’s fall nail design uses greens, oranges, browns and golds to create a mix-and-match manicure that is guaranteed to earn compliments.
Mocha Shine
Simple, elegant and elevated, this pared-back chocolate-brown manicure by Julia Diogo is infused with hints of warm copper and swirls of soft gold, transforming a basic nail look into something truly special.
Burnt Orange Tips
Pearlie Pressed's addition of gold and silver star detailing lends this burnt orange French tip set a truly festive feel.