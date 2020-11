16 Gracious Ideas For What To Bring (Or Send) Your Thanksgiving Host

Remember when Thanksgiving was a holiday centered around the more the merrier? We're talking about pre-2020 times when friends brought other friends, family members added on plus-ones, and our dinner lists doubled down to the day of. This year, hosting a large or even a small group in our homes is now a risk. So, if and when we attend such a gathering barring all safety regulations ), our hosts are deserving of an extra gracious gift — even if they're hosting over Zoom.