I Traveled to Thailand & Learned That Time Isn’t Real
"Growing up in the U.S., time often feels like currency, and as a Latina raised in a frugal home, I was taught to not squander anything of value. So, like money, I spent my time 'wisely.'"
"Time isn’t fixed. It’s cultural and, thus, made up. We mark it based on what we value, whether that’s religious spans, harvest seasons, fiscal years, school schedules, or birthdays. ... It’s just one way to move through life, meaning there must also be other ways to do so."
"In Thai Buddhism, time isn’t something you race through. It moves in cycles: life, death, rebirth, and spiritual progress. Basically, you don’t have to accomplish everything in one lifetime, so there’s no sense of being 'too late' or 'running out of time.'"
"For most of my life, I’ve treated time like something to be managed, maximized, and spent. But moments like that reminded me that I’m always exactly where I need to be, even when things don’t go as planned, maybe especially then."
"If time is relative, then it’s not absolute. And if it’s not absolute, then it can’t really run out."