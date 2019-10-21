Balls: The Underrated Body Part That Needs Sexual Attention Too

When giving a blowjob or a handjob, there’s one part of the anatomy that’s often overlooked: the balls. That’s right, it’s not all about the penis (though that’s certainly important, too). The testicles are packed with nerve endings, and they’re a major erogenous zone. Generally, they’re very sensitive — which means that many people prefer gentle touch. Though not everyone: just ask fans of cock and ball torture, aka CBT.
"Before you engage in any kind of sexual activity, it's always about communication," sexologist Megan Stubbs, EdD, previously told Refinery29. This is especially true when it comes to ball play. A quick glance through a Reddit thread of testicular tips includes everything from biting to gently caressing to no touch at all. If you’re touching your partner’s testicles for the first time, it’s best to err on the side of gentleness to begin with — unless, of course, they tell you otherwise.
Looking for ball play ideas? Give these a try.
Try different kinds of touch
There are so many different ways to touch your partner’s balls. Caress them, massage them, roll them between your fingers, tap them with your finger tips, hold or cup them, lightly scratch them, pinch or squeeze them… and that’s just to get started.
Play with pressure
Whatever kind of touch you decide to go with, start out gently, then slowly add pressure. Pay close attention to your partner’s reaction to learn just how rough or gently they like to be touched.
Use your mouth… or just your tongue
There are so many different kinds of testicle play you can do with just your hands, but adding your mouth can make the experience even better. Try gently sucking on the balls while you give your partner a handjob, or slowly lick your way from the testicles to the tip of the penis.
Focus on the seam
Look at the scrotum (that’s the pouch of skin holding the testicles) and you’ll see a line or seam between the balls. This small area is packed with nerve endings, so spend some time there. "Try gently massaging the seam with your thumb as you go down on your partner, or using a broad tongue to lick along the seam and up the underside of the shaft up to the tip, hitting all of those delicious hot spots along the way," Lisa Finn, a sex educator at Babeland, previously told Refinery29.
Don’t forget about the back
The back of the balls are also super-sensitive, and can be a good opportunity to add some perineum or prostate play. Start at the back of your partner’s balls and then slowly move upwards.
Add a sex toy
Sex toys aren’t just for vulvas! Some people love the feeling of gentle vibrations on their balls, so grab a vibe and start on the lowest setting. Cock rings — vibrating or not — also add a new sensation.
Use lube
Adding lube to the ball play experience can make the sensations feel even better — especially if you’re not using your mouth. Skip the oil-based lubes if you’re planning on using a condom during the same encounter, and pass on silicone if you’re using a silicone sex toy.
Experiment
When it comes to ball play, the possibilities are endless, so go wherever the impulse takes you — as long as your partner’s into it. If you’re stuck for ideas, ask them to show you how they masturbate, and copy the way they touch themselves.
