The language we use about the hair on our head has always been an irk to me because it feels deliberately confusing: What exactly makes a flyaway hair “pesky”? The haircare section is already segregated enough, and it doesn’t help that sometimes the language and terminology used is intended to make the user feel shamed and isolated — as if it’s absolutely your fault that you have split ends and you must do everything you can to not only get rid of them but make sure they never happen again. This goes all the way up to the top: The people in charge of making the products don’t have to explain the language they use to market them because the consumer isn’t taking a second to think about what the language used to sell those products actually means, whether it’s internalizing and perpetuating negative self-talk without a thought. We — meaning Black women — deserve more across the board, from every angle, when it comes to our hair. From correcting the laws that allow us to be discriminated against for our hair type and texture and calling out the unregulated (and infuriating) modern hair appointment booking style, to literally not shaming children for flinching when something hot is placed near their face. When is getting a relaxer actually going to be relaxing? My hair is not something that needs to be tamed.