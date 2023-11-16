In essence, while we love the Black hair salon experience for what it stands for, it may have had a hand in Black women’s aesthetic trauma. Dr. Mbilishaka cites psychologist Urie Bronfenbrenner, who famously said that we all exist within social ecosystems that influence our identity. “With that,” adds Dr. Mbilishaka, “you can think of the most central part, which includes family, peer relationships, school, but also larger society and watching television and movies,” she says. “These things emphasize and perpetuate the aesthetic of the Black women and the expectations that they have, and the point of comparison to ourselves. I think it's multi-rooted in terms of the intergenerational transmission that happened.” We’ve all fallen into our own internalized notions of colorism, and especially texturism — and being called tender-headed is just another way to fuel that notion. It’s “good hair” vs. “bad hair” all over again. It’s a little more gentle than calling it “nappy,” because “tender” is a good thing, just look at chicken tenders! They’re great!