Tempur-Pedic’s Bestselling & Editor-Approved Mattresses Are $300 Off

Attention to those of us who were relaxing poolside instead of shopping the best big sales over Labor Day Weekend: Tempur-Pedic is giving us a second chance to score worthwhile discounts on its top-rated memory foam bedding. From now until October 12, the classic sleep brand's bestselling Tempur-LuxeAdapt and R29-editor-approved Tempur-Breeze mattresses are $300 off. Finding a supportive AND affordable mattress with rave reviews during a pandemic no longer has to keep us up at night (some pun intended). Although only two of Tempur-Pedic's offerings are on promotion at the moment, both check off our biggest sleeper concerns: temperature and comfort. Which cloud-like bed is right for your body? Well, we explored each of the mattresses bustling review sections along with in-depth analysis from one of our very own R29 editors (who slept on it for 30 days) to highlight the best (read: actually helpful) need-to-know info below. Scroll down the path of undisturbed beauty sleep on a budget.
Best For: Cool Sleep
The Tempur-Breeze is the sweaty sleeper's dream. Not only does this memory foam mattress come in four different feels (soft, medium, medium-hybrid, or firm) but its cooling fibers also help sleepers manage their micro-climate while snoozing.
R29 Editor: "I’m convinced that Tempur-Pedic makes mattresses so that you’ll never want to move. I mean that in a couple of ways: one, once you lie down on this mattress, you’ll be so comfortable that you literally never want to get up; and two, this mattress is so heavy that it makes transporting it from one home to another essentially impossible. Obviously, this is not actually how Tempur-Pedic actually designs its mattresses, but it was my experience testing the Tempur-breeze."
"There’s solid scientific evidence suggesting that the ideal temperature to sleep in is between 60 and 67 degrees — not 90 degrees, which was the temperature of my room. Although a mattress couldn’t lower the temperature of my room by 30 degrees, it can cool me by three degrees. You can actually feel the chill when you feel the slippery outer fabric of the SmartClimate Dual Cover System, which made it challenging to keep a fitted sheet secure, especially if you toss and turn. With some fans on full blast and only a thin blanket on my bed, I stayed a comfy temperature throughout the night. And since the mattress is so comfortable, I had fewer middle-of-the-night wake-ups than usual, too."
"This mattress is without a doubt the most comfortable and luxurious surface I’ve ever rested my bod on. (For context, I was using a cheap six-year-old spring mattress before making the switch.) I’m a stomach-sleeper, but the memory foam cradled all my curves and all my edges perfectly. The first night it actually made me kind of paranoid that I couldn’t feel my body on the mattress. I woke up with a lot less neck pain and fewer creaks than usual, which made me want to jump up and down like Kelly in the Tempur-Pedic commercials of the 90s. Even my dog, who sleeps on the bed with me, seemed to visibly relax when he sunk into the mattress."
Tempur-Pedic Reviewer: "Purchasing and trying the LuxeBreeze mattress was the best thing that we have done! It's much cooler and I no longer wake up sweaty in the middle of the night. We really like the softer mattress vs. the firm. The product fits right on top of our old TP bases. The only thing to be cautious about with the thicker mattress is that not ALL sheets will fit, and we have had to purchase some deeper pocket sheets. The delivery company was great - they took our old mattress, even in this COVID-19 environment. Although expensive, we fully expect this to last another 10 years. Hopefully more!"
Best For: Supportive Sleep
This mattress has 30% more conforming support which is essentially just a vacation for your spine. It comes in two feels (soft or firm) and has superior motion cancellation to keep you snoozing throughout the entire night.
Tempur-Pedic Reviewer: "I've been having trouble sleeping and have been in pain from our previous mattress. I went looking at mattresses and picked this out after trying them out in the store. WOW. It's like sleeping on a cloud. Every inch hugs your body. I purchased the soft version because it was so much more relaxing than the firm version. It's warranted for ten years which makes it that much better."
Tempur-Pedic Reviewer: "Although I'm only 25, I'm a registered nurse and I work long hours. I never thought much about our bed quality, until my neck and back started hurting. I couldn't even turn my head properly because of the pain. My first fix was to get a different pillow, it helped somewhat but didn't solve my problem. So we decided to bite the bullet and purchase one of the most expensive items we have purchased as a married couple! This was the smartest decision we made! We bought this mattress (LuxeAdapt Soft) and Tempur-pedic pillows. After 2 nights of sleep, my neck and back were like brand new! The support my body gets through a night's rest is exactly what I need to recharge. So happy with our purchase! Also ordering online was SO easy. We got our order in less than ONE week!"
