Tempur-Pedic’s Bestselling & Editor-Approved Mattresses Are $300 Off

Attention to those of us who were relaxing poolside instead of shopping the best big sales over Labor Day Weekend: Tempur-Pedic is giving us a second chance to score worthwhile discounts on its top-rated memory foam bedding. From now until October 12, the classic sleep brand's bestsellingand R29-editor-approvedmattresses are. Finding a supportive AND affordable mattress with rave reviews during a pandemic no longer has to keep us up at night (some pun intended). Although only two of Tempur-Pedic's offerings are on promotion at the moment, both check off our biggest sleeper concerns: temperature and comfort. Which cloud-like bed is right for your body? Well, we explored each of the mattresses bustling review sections along with in-depth analysis from one of our very own R29 editors (who slept on it for 30 days) to highlight the best (read: actually helpful) need-to-know info below. Scroll down the path of undisturbed beauty sleep on a budget.