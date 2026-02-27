It’s Time to Welcome Style and Culture Home
You already know you can find a lot at Walmart. Last-minute dinner party? Check. Cute outfit for the girls' trip? Add to cart. New rug for your bedroom? They’ve got you covered. But did you know that many of those everyday essentials are from Black-led brands? Not just in food, beauty, fashion, or toys – but in home, too. Walmart makes it easy to discover and support Black-led brands across every part of your life, with finds big and small that bring ease, style, and intention to your everyday routine and space.
Earlier this month, the superstore launched an exclusive home collection with multi-disciplinary artist Temi Coker. These future heirlooms reflect Coker’s Nigerian heritage while blending modern colors and textures to create vibrant and unique pieces. With rugs, vases, throws, and pillows, there are pieces to fit every mood and every space, all with Coker’s specific take on craft and culture.
And you can see it all for yourself, as we’re teaming up with Walmart to share two very special spaces in our house tour series, Sweet Digs. Over the course of the episodes, you’ll see spaces that delight and inspire, and reflect the owner’s authentic style.
So whether you want to refresh your room with a few modern pieces or need to overhaul an entirely new space, you’ll find inspo in these spaces where culture and creativity are fully at home. Welcome in.
