Dentists Think You Should Be Shocked By This Popular Teeth Trend

Also demand photos — lots of them. According to Dr Apa, dental plagiarism is a serious problem. “Thousands of times, people have shown me somebody else who is posting my work,” says Dr Apa. “Patients have come to me and said, ‘I went to this doctor because of this before and after photo. This is what they promised me but this is what I got.’ And often, it's my work!” Dr Apa says you should press your dentist for photos showing patients with similar teeth to yours. He claims he could pull up at least 100 case studies of his own. If they’re not able or willing to provide multiple photos, they’re probably not qualified to take on your mouth.