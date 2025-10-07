I’m Embracing The Western Trend With These Tecovas Cowboy Boots & Accessories
It’s officially boot season (thank goodness) so it’s time to upgrade your shoe game with classic knee-highs and suede booties, trendy moto and slouchy styles, and especially cowboy boots. I never personally embraced the Western aesthetic… that is until I tested my first pair of Tecovas boots almost a year ago.
The Jolene boots (with their horseshoe pattern) have become a cross-seasonal staple in my wardrobe. Whether I dress them up with a leather blazer or down with flare jeans, these boots are surprisingly versatile (although it’s probably not surprising to all those in the West and South who regularly wear them).
So when Tecovas recently opened its first New York storefront, I knew I had to visit. And, wow, did I get a taste of Texas’ Southern hospitality. From the complimentary (!) customization bar (I got the limited-edition Statue of Liberty design branded onto my new boots) to an actual 21+ bar (I recommend the Bourbon & Birch cocktail), the warm, saloon-like space is like a Western escape in the middle of Manhattan.
After exploring additional in-store amenities (including hat shaping and boot cleaning), I tried new styles across the brand’s boots, hats, and bags. But Tecovas isn't just in the accessories game; Tecovas' new fall styles include everything from cozy cardigans and kitschy graphic tees to vintage-inspired jeans.
Read on for my honest reviews of some of the newest Tecovas styles, and to shop your own pair of boots or accessories for the upcoming seasons (especially since there's no sign of the cowgirl aesthetic going out of style).
New Tecovas Leather Cowboy Boots
Unsurprising to myself, I was immediately drawn to one of the brand’s most expensive boot styles. The Annie boot is a bestseller that typically ranges between $345 and $365, but the limited-edition, color-blocked eel leather costs a pretty $595. The shiny leather and rich colors are very luxurious, and pair perfectly with the brand’s new eel Concho Clutch for special occasions.
Another special option (with a lower price tag) is the bestselling Sadie boot, which has a shorter profile and now comes in metallic goldish-greenish cowhide leather. These are the perfect pair for nights out — like going line dancing with your besties, which is surging in popularity — or to channel an anticipated Act III album from Beyoncé.
New Tecovas Suede Cowboy Boots
I’m a sucker for suede boots, so I was excited to try new styles. The Annie in suede is very classic, but the new distressed charcoal color is a bit more fresh. The Sadie is also available in suede, and this pair features intricate braiding that I found really beautiful.
Now, onto the boot I couldn’t wear: The Abigail. I generally have to order wide-calf boots for myself, so I was skeptical about trying the brand’s knee-high and over-the-knee styles. While The Annie is offered in wide-calf options, others are not, so I couldn’t quite slip The Abigail all the way up. But pro tip: every Tecovas store offers free boot stretching. I witnessed this service in person when a worker stretched the shaft of a boot up to an extra inch wider. This is a huge perk if you’re able to make it into a store so that your boots fit perfectly.
New Tecovas Cowboy Hats
I don’t typically wear hats because of my stingy bangs, but I was eager to try my first cowboy hat. The brand has a range of styles — from “cowboy hats” with curved brims to “cowgirl hats” with flat wide brims — that are available in several sizes. The unisex Cattleman Straw Cowboy Hat and The Belle Wool Cowgirl Hat were my favorite.
Tecovas also offers tons of trucker caps, including new styles you can shop below. I finally left the store with the new Mechanic Denim Hat, which seems more feasible to wear around NYC for weekend walks, to baseball games, or at festivals than a wide-brim hat. I think it’ll also pair great with my go-to denim-on-denim outfits and cowboy boots for fall outings.
More Tecovas New Arrivals:
