Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. My older siblings were never interested in school so by the time my parents got to me, they put pressure on me to go to college. One of my best friends was very studious and so I ended up also being very studious. I got my bachelor's degree and master's degree, both mostly paid for by student loans. My parents helped me with two semesters of undergrad and my work gave me some money for my master's degree.