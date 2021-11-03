Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. Both of my parents went to college and my dad was a faculty member at the university I ultimately attended, so I don't remember a time when I didn't just assume the next step after high school would be college. My parents placed a very high value on education and impressed upon me from a young age that getting one was the best way out of the impoverished, rural town where I grew up. I'd like to think they would have still been supportive if I'd chosen to do something else, or even take some time off between high school and college, but honestly, that thought never even crossed my mind. Luckily, I liked school and was a good student, so I was able to earn an academic scholarship that covered my tuition for all four years of undergrad. My parents covered my room and board and textbooks, but I was responsible for any extras I wanted, like going out with friends.