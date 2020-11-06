6 p.m. — I hop onto a Zoom call for professional development. It's our last book club meeting for this book we have been reading with local childcare providers. I studied history and sociology in college and just kind of wound up being a preschool teacher when we moved to Vermont, so I acknowledge the need for continued education. I sometimes worry I made a mistake with this job, but I love working in the field and with my kids. I want to work with families in some form in the future. I'm from NYC so I hope to move back next year with my s/o and figure out a job there. I'm mostly saving for that move, which is super far away but I'm sure will be pricey. My saving goal is $5,000 by the end of this job.