A Week In Wisconsin On A $63,653 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a teacher who makes $63,653 per year and who spends some of her money this week on a mommy belly binder for her friend’s baby shower.
Today: a teacher who makes $63,653 per year and who spends some of her money this week on a mommy belly binder for her friend’s baby shower.
Occupation: Teacher
Industry: Education
Age: 29
Location: Wisconsin
Salary: $63,653
Assets: HYSA: $16,000; I bonds: $10,600; HRA: $4,080; Roth IRA: $38,000; WRS pension value: $45,000 (this includes employer match since I am now vested).
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (2x/month; September-June): $2,200
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $1,250 — I rent apartment on my own.
Loan Payments: $0
Utilities: $75 for gas and electric.
Internet: $58
Gym: $65.75 (paid for a year in full at $789 to save $5 a month).
Hulu + Disney+: $3.15 (signed up for Black Friday deal).
Spotify: $8.25 (I purchase the $99 yearly gift card to lower the price).
Phone: $22.05 (purchased year long plan with Mint for $264.65).
Car Insurance: $55 (paid every six months at $328).
Gas: $150
Pet Rent: $30 (September to June only).
Roth IRA: $200
WRS: I'm required to pay 6.5% of my salary towards the state pension program and my employer matches that amount.
Health Insurance: $95.60
Short-Term Disability: $64.42
Savings: $600 (for two unpaid months in summer).
Savings: $700 (vacation and future car).
Industry: Education
Age: 29
Location: Wisconsin
Salary: $63,653
Assets: HYSA: $16,000; I bonds: $10,600; HRA: $4,080; Roth IRA: $38,000; WRS pension value: $45,000 (this includes employer match since I am now vested).
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (2x/month; September-June): $2,200
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $1,250 — I rent apartment on my own.
Loan Payments: $0
Utilities: $75 for gas and electric.
Internet: $58
Gym: $65.75 (paid for a year in full at $789 to save $5 a month).
Hulu + Disney+: $3.15 (signed up for Black Friday deal).
Spotify: $8.25 (I purchase the $99 yearly gift card to lower the price).
Phone: $22.05 (purchased year long plan with Mint for $264.65).
Car Insurance: $55 (paid every six months at $328).
Gas: $150
Pet Rent: $30 (September to June only).
Roth IRA: $200
WRS: I'm required to pay 6.5% of my salary towards the state pension program and my employer matches that amount.
Health Insurance: $95.60
Short-Term Disability: $64.42
Savings: $600 (for two unpaid months in summer).
Savings: $700 (vacation and future car).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
It always felt expected, but never pushed. As the oldest daughter of a family going through divorce, it felt like college was my way to “bring up” the family yet also acted as my escape from the family.
My therapist said I acted as the hero child, always trying to be perfect to distract the community from the fact that our family wasn’t perfect. This was also exhausting for me so I went to a college a two-and-a-half-hour drive away from my hometown. Close enough to get back by car, but far enough away for me to create my own life. Both of my parents completed two-year degree programs, but neither have their bachelor’s degree. When applying to loans and trying to navigate college finances, I felt like I had to figure a lot of it out on my own.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?
I don’t remember us talking about money a lot, really just an overwhelming idea of “If you want to do that, you have to earn the money for it.” I wanted to go on the school trip, and my parents responded that I needed to get a job. I funded my own way through college with scholarships, loans, and my part-time job. I like how it taught me how to work hard for my money and plan accordingly.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I started working at a local restaurant when I was 15. I wanted to go on the high school trip to Europe so I saved up my money from my shifts on the weekend as well as over the summer. My grandma stopped driving around that time and let me have her car when I turned 16, but I was expected to pay for my own gas. I then also started saving for college.
Did you worry about money growing up?
I don’t remember worrying about money. As my parents divorced when I was in high school/college, I feel like they argued a lot about money — especially around divorce time, they would complain to me about what the other was trying to get with the house/land/car and it was a horrible position to be in. One day I finally broke and told them that I can’t be the person they complain to about that, and it’s been better since that.
Do you worry about money now?
I find myself thinking about money a lot, but I wouldn’t describe it as worry. I feel confident that I can afford the life I currently live, but now I have more of a feeling of wanting things on par with what others my age have. Others are getting married, having children, buying houses, buying cars, and going on trips. I don’t feel like my income can support that currently. My current goals are saving up for a new car and trying to deliberately save for vacations. I feel like for the past five years most of my extra money went towards paying off my student loans and focusing on living expenses that there wasn’t a lot left over.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
Throughout college, my parents paid for my phone bill and would have helped me if I found myself struggling, but I never wanted to have to ask them for money. My parents were on and off about getting a divorce throughout high school and college, so I never wanted to be a burden or source of argument financially. I had loans and worked throughout college to pay for rent and other living expenses, and I did not have a car. Once I graduated and started my full-time job, I had my own phone plan and car insurance, so I no longer depended on my parents. My sister is five years younger than me and while she was going through college she had a few struggles that needed financial support (phone and car problems) and I always felt a little jealous of how my parents helped her with money — but I know they would have helped me if I needed it.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
~$2,000 from when my grandparents passed away. That money went to my Roth IRA and has been growing.
It always felt expected, but never pushed. As the oldest daughter of a family going through divorce, it felt like college was my way to “bring up” the family yet also acted as my escape from the family.
My therapist said I acted as the hero child, always trying to be perfect to distract the community from the fact that our family wasn’t perfect. This was also exhausting for me so I went to a college a two-and-a-half-hour drive away from my hometown. Close enough to get back by car, but far enough away for me to create my own life. Both of my parents completed two-year degree programs, but neither have their bachelor’s degree. When applying to loans and trying to navigate college finances, I felt like I had to figure a lot of it out on my own.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?
I don’t remember us talking about money a lot, really just an overwhelming idea of “If you want to do that, you have to earn the money for it.” I wanted to go on the school trip, and my parents responded that I needed to get a job. I funded my own way through college with scholarships, loans, and my part-time job. I like how it taught me how to work hard for my money and plan accordingly.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I started working at a local restaurant when I was 15. I wanted to go on the high school trip to Europe so I saved up my money from my shifts on the weekend as well as over the summer. My grandma stopped driving around that time and let me have her car when I turned 16, but I was expected to pay for my own gas. I then also started saving for college.
Did you worry about money growing up?
I don’t remember worrying about money. As my parents divorced when I was in high school/college, I feel like they argued a lot about money — especially around divorce time, they would complain to me about what the other was trying to get with the house/land/car and it was a horrible position to be in. One day I finally broke and told them that I can’t be the person they complain to about that, and it’s been better since that.
Do you worry about money now?
I find myself thinking about money a lot, but I wouldn’t describe it as worry. I feel confident that I can afford the life I currently live, but now I have more of a feeling of wanting things on par with what others my age have. Others are getting married, having children, buying houses, buying cars, and going on trips. I don’t feel like my income can support that currently. My current goals are saving up for a new car and trying to deliberately save for vacations. I feel like for the past five years most of my extra money went towards paying off my student loans and focusing on living expenses that there wasn’t a lot left over.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
Throughout college, my parents paid for my phone bill and would have helped me if I found myself struggling, but I never wanted to have to ask them for money. My parents were on and off about getting a divorce throughout high school and college, so I never wanted to be a burden or source of argument financially. I had loans and worked throughout college to pay for rent and other living expenses, and I did not have a car. Once I graduated and started my full-time job, I had my own phone plan and car insurance, so I no longer depended on my parents. My sister is five years younger than me and while she was going through college she had a few struggles that needed financial support (phone and car problems) and I always felt a little jealous of how my parents helped her with money — but I know they would have helped me if I needed it.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
~$2,000 from when my grandparents passed away. That money went to my Roth IRA and has been growing.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Day One: Tuesday
7 a.m. — I leave my house to get to school and drink my thermos of coffee on my 22-minute commute. I work in a smaller suburb so traffic isn’t an issue since I am driving away from the bigger city. Once I get to work I see the daily coverage email that is pleading for teachers to fill in on their prep for other teachers that are out. They do pay us $30 to cover someone else’s class period but besides lunch, that is the only point in the day I get a break away from students (and is usually when I go to the bathroom and get a chance to print my materials and plan). I close the email hoping that I won’t be forced to cover someone.
12 p.m. — Class ends, and I have until 12:50 p.m. before I need to open my classroom to students. I brought leftovers from dinner last night and ate outside with a few coworkers. Since I had something that needed the microwave, I lost about seven precious minutes walking to the staff room and waiting in line to be able to use one of the two microwaves.
3:35 p.m. — School ends and I grab my computer and head to the school library. I picked up an additional duty this year that involves helping students with homework after school. It’s only two days a week and I get $21.87 an hour. The high school students who come are pretty independent, so I usually prepare my things for the next day, print, or grade. This is the second-to-last week of school; only three students come, which is a little curious, since end-of-year tests and projects are happening.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
4:35 p.m. — I head home and get working on some T-shirts I designed for our volleyball team. It’s really the beer league on Tuesdays, so it’s more of a social activity. Over the weekend, my friends and I designed a logo, printed it on heat transfer vinyl with a Cricut, and then ironed it on most of the shirts. I just had a few left that I scramble to iron before our game tonight. I spent $63.16 last week on the materials for the 11 shirts and was just planning to gift them to everyone.
6:45 p.m. — Our volleyball game started but the clouds were looking spooky. During the second set, it started to downpour but since there wasn’t any lightning, we continued to play. It was difficult to see and the sand of the court turned into huge pools of water, but it was a lot of fun. We won two of the three sets. We’re still undefeated!
8 p.m. — We decide to stay and order dinner at the bar that hosts the volleyball games. I get meals for both me and my boyfriend, A., who acted as a brave cheerleader through the downpour. $48
Daily Total: $48
Day Two: Wednesday
7:25 a.m. — I leave for work with coffee in hand a little later than usual. On Wednesdays we don’t have to be at school until 8:15 a.m., which is when the kids are allowed in. Even though I left later than usual, I’m still on time.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
12:20 p.m. — Today I get a school-ordered lunch specifically available for staff. It’s a chicken salad with grapes, apples, and cranberries that I absolutely love. With my short lunch break and because I talk so much, I barely finish it all on time. $4.25
3:45 p.m. — On my way home I stop at the grocery store. I like to use the app to see what coupons are available when possible. It’s warm out so all I am craving is pasta salad or maybe I’ll make a sausage pasta dish. I buy all the veggies for the pasta salads, some sausage, and some little surprise travel snacks for A. for his upcoming trip. $31.73
4:40 p.m. — On my counter I have an invitation to my friend’s baby shower two weeks from now, but I can’t make it. I go to her registry and buy a present that will get delivered to her this week. I always wonder if it’s better to buy things from the registry or to just send money? $48.29
4:45 p.m. — As I’m scrolling on my phone, I see that my credit card with rotating 5% categories has added cable and internet for an extra category for this month only. I prepay my internet bill since I know I will have to pay it eventually anyway. I try to not be too influenced by which categories are 5%, but if it’s something I know I will purchase anyway, I like making a small amount of money back I wouldn’t otherwise. I might prepay for the following month as well.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
6:30 p.m. — A. comes over and we cook pasta salad together using the veggies I bought and some leftover bacon and chicken I had in the fridge. I like when we cook together and talk about our day, it makes me look forward to cooking a healthy meal for us. He also brought ingredients to make Oreo ball truffles for dessert.
8 p.m. — We end the night watching House Hunters and I am surprised when one couple says they MUST have a bathroom attached to the master bedroom. A. then asks me what my top things are for my dream house and I struggle to think of wanting more past just a second bedroom and bathroom. I live in a one-bedroom apartment so dreaming of a house with more than that doesn’t seem possible in my near future. A. already owns his own home and makes more money than me, so his house dreams do feel within reality. We have only been together for two months, so it’s difficult for me to know how to dream about our future together. We met through Hinge, and I feel so lucky to have met him — it has been the most comfortable and communicative relationship I have ever been in. It feels so fun and natural to talk about those dreams with him, but for some reason I hold myself back because I don’t want it to sound like I am making plans about how to use “his” money. My overall conclusion is that I am a little self-conscious of how much I make in comparison to him, but I am still proud of renting my own apartment.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Daily Total: $84.27
Day Three: Thursday
9:30 p.m. — During my prep period I meet with a coworker to reflect about the year. She has also asked me to tutor her sons twice a week over the summer. We decided the dates that work best and she agreed to pay me $60 a week. I normally only cat sit and volunteer over the summer, so this will be a nice little income. I chose to only receive my paychecks 10 months of the year rather than all 12 because then I can do more with my money sooner, but I still need to put aside money to prepare for the summer. Since I didn’t expect to work this summer and I already saved what I need to, I am wondering if I should put my tutor money towards my car fund or my vacation fund.
12:20 p.m. — I eat my leftover pasta salad outside for lunch. No microwave line for me today!
1 p.m. — My students are working on finishing their final projects, and there is not a ton for me to do until they turn them in. I focus on cleaning up my room and organizing things for my summer tutoring.
3:35 p.m. — Today is my second-to-last day with homework duty! Only two students come, which is still surprising with finals week happening next week. I calculate that I made $1,269 (before taxes) this school year with this extra duty.
5:30 p.m. — After school I rush home to change before driving downtown for a comedy show with two friends! (The show is downtown, so I park in a parking ramp nearby for $6.75.) Tickets were $36 and they require you to buy two drinks while at the event as well (this is a specific requirement of this venue, I’ve never seen it anywhere else. It is a bit annoying — I wonder if the ticket price is for the entertainer, but they want to ensure the wait staff make money as well?), so I get an espresso martini and a Moscow mule ($25.40). $69.14
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
8 p.m. — Once the show is done, my friend and I walk to a nearby restaurant for food and another drink. We split a flatbread and olive platter and I get another martini. She lives out of state so it was great to get some time to catch up with her, since we couldn’t talk during the show. $28.96
10 p.m. — I get home and feel happy that I got to do so many things on a week night. Living alone and doing the same routine of dinner and watching a show can feel repetitive. I want to try and be more purposeful about making plans with friends. I try to remember this feeling for the next time I feel too sleepy to do something after work.
Daily Total: $97.11
Day Four: Friday
7:40 a.m. — I lead a brief end-of-year meeting with my department. I am technically the building leader for my very small department. I do get a stipend of $1,000 over the school year for this role, which involves meeting with administrators after school once a month, leading a department meeting once a week, ordering and organizing our budget, and training new staff. This is my first year in this role and it has been difficult, but I learned a lot.
9:30 a.m. — During my prep period, I call to schedule a physical therapy appointment for some numbness I have been feeling in my legs. They’re scheduling a month out which is unfortunate because my insurance year ends this month. I ask to be put on a cancellation list to hopefully go in sooner. My deductible is $3,000 but my employer puts $2,750 into an HRA each year. I have visited the doctor more than normal this year and have almost hit my deductible, so it would be nice if my PT appointment could be included in this month’s insurance. I have (luckily) never hit my deductible, so my HRA amount has rolled over every year to the point that I feel very comfortable spending on health issues as they arise. I even had enough HRA money to fund my lasik eye surgery last year!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
12:20 p.m. — I order another staff lunch salad. I love the variety of fresh fruit and veggies it involves. I feel like I could not buy all these ingredients separately for this price — it would go to waste too quickly. $4.25
3:45 p.m. — School is done and it’s the weekend! I stop for gas on the way home. Usually I like to fill up when I am a little under half tank, which others have said is strange. I don’t like to ever let it get below quarter tank, and I kind of enjoy having a fuller tank so I never have to worry if I have to unexpectedly drive a further distance. $31.81
4:15 p.m. — I stop at my step-brother’s house to check on his two cats while he and his fiancée are out of town. They live about 10 minutes from my apartment and pay me $20 for each time I stop, but I feel bad taking money from them since they are family.
6:30 p.m. — A. stops over and surprises me with flowers since he will be gone for a work trip for the next week. He can only stay for a little while since he still needs to go home and pack, so I make us a Costco pizza I already had in my freezer. I have way too many things in my freezer — I really need to try and use up more of those items.
Daily Total: $36.06
Day Five: Saturday
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
9 a.m. — I wake up and start my coffee maker. On the weekend I like to drink my coffee on my patio. Then I stop over at my neighbor’s apartment to check on her cat. A few weeks ago I put up posters in my apartment building advertising that I could cat sit and this is the first time this neighbor has reached out to me, so I’m excited to have a new client! Her cat is the sweetest, so I hope she asks me to cat sit more. Since I don’t even have to leave my apartment building, I only charge $15 per stop.
10:30 a.m. — I invite my friend over and we walk to some local garage sales in my neighborhood. Most houses were selling a lot of kids’ things, so my friend bought a lot of baby stuff for a baby shower. I should have waited to buy baby things for my friend! I bought some sweaters and craft supplies. $12
12 p.m. — I go check on my step-brother’s cats once I get back from walking around with my friend. The cats are very excited to eat their Churus.
2 p.m. — I go on a walk to the park by my house and call my mom to chat. Normally I listen to a podcast or audiobook. Lately I’ve been listening to Smosh Reads Reddit Stories or Two Hot Takes for podcasts. Both involve reading and reacting to Reddit posts of people explaining a situation or asking for advice and the hosts discuss. I like the gossip feeling but I also enjoy thinking about how I would react to/solve that situation. I also enjoyed listening to the Vera Wong series by Jesse Q. Sutano — they’re sort of comedic whodunits. Once I get back, I make a strawberry smoothie and take a little nap.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
5 p.m. — I start to get hungry, so I make another pasta salad for dinner. With summer upon us it’s so warm out that I always crave cold pasta salad with all the chopped up veggies. I sit down to eat and read on my Kindle. I have been rotating between reading 1984 and an enemies to lovers romance novel called A Proposal They Can’t Refuse. I really enjoy dystopian and societal critique novels, but sometimes they get too heavy and I need a palette cleanser. I use Libby to check out digital books from the library and try to avoid paying for books as much as possible.
Daily Total: $12
Day Six: Sunday
10 a.m. — I got a Venmo request from my friend for an upcoming bachelorette trip event. We will be renting a sailboat — I hope that means it comes with a driver?! I usually put $150 a month towards my vacation bucket in Ally, so I will pull from that money to even out my expense reports in my banking app. I have a few bachelorette parties and trips planned for this summer, so I had to figure out how much I would need to budget each month. $66.17
11 a.m. — I go to a Zumba class at my gym. It’s one of the more expensive gyms in the area, but I love all the group classes they offer. Zumba and yoga are my favorites, but I’m starting to try more lifting ones. I am looking forward to making it part of my daily routine for summer as well.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
12:30 p.m. — I stop at A.’s house to check on his cats while he is out of town. They’re still quite shy around me but once I brought out their food they got very excited.
1:30 p.m. — I have leftover pasta salad from yesterday and frozen chicken bites from Costco. My sister calls and we make a plan for Father’s Day. I buy a campsite for him and his girlfriend to stay near my town. My sister venmos me half of the payment. $20
5:30 p.m. — I do laundry in my in-unit washing machine. I love that I don’t have to leave the apartment to do laundry. I vacuum, clean the bathroom, water the plants, and take the trash out.
8:40 p.m. — I am tempted to walk to the nearby ice cream shop but I decide to make a strawberry milkshake instead. Maybe it’s healthier?
10 pm — I head to bed after a calm and uneventful Sunday. I luckily didn’t have to do any school work, my first few years of teaching I felt like I was regularly working 2-3 hours on my computer preparing for the week ahead. I miss A. and I’m looking forward to him coming back on Thursday.
Daily Total: $86.17
Day Seven: Monday
6 a.m. — I wake up and shower for the last Monday of the school year!
9 a.m. — Students have their final projects due today. Many finished on Friday, but some waited until the last second to submit them. Only three of my ~110 students didn’t turn in their projects, which is a win!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
3 p.m. — Another teacher covers my study hall so I can interview for an open position in my department. This is another responsibility I have as a building leader. I like being on the other side of interviews, it’s fun to meet new people and interesting to see how they respond when a little nervous. We have another interview tomorrow so hopefully it will help us decide who would be a better fit.
4 p.m. — I head to A.’s house to check on his cats. On the way back, I stop at Chick-fil-A to buy food for my sister and me since she’s staying overnight. My sister venmos me for her half. $12.67
6:30 p.m. — My sister is taking a test in my town tomorrow so she wants some time to study. I go on a walk to a nearby park.
10 p.m. — I head to bed relatively early. Summer is only three days away and I’m looking forward to sleeping in. I check my banking apps to see that my automatic transfers are set for payday tomorrow — it will be my second to last pay day since I don’t receive a paycheck in July or August.
Daily Total: $12.67
The Breakdown
Conclusion
“Overall, it was nice to really reflect on how I feel about money and how that influences my choices. I don’t usually cat sit this often, I felt like I spent a lot of my time driving between places. I also feel like I spent a lot more this week than I normally do, with so many activities, but I see time spent with friends as well as gifts. I think it’s important to save, but I felt like I was previously limiting myself and spending a lot of time at home with my cat. I’ve been trying to focus more time and energy on experiences.”
“Overall, it was nice to really reflect on how I feel about money and how that influences my choices. I don’t usually cat sit this often, I felt like I spent a lot of my time driving between places. I also feel like I spent a lot more this week than I normally do, with so many activities, but I see time spent with friends as well as gifts. I think it’s important to save, but I felt like I was previously limiting myself and spending a lot of time at home with my cat. I’ve been trying to focus more time and energy on experiences.”
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
We’ve updated our Money Diaries submission process: You can now submit your Money Diary via our online form or by sending us a bit of information about you and your financial situation to moneydiary@refinery29.com. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Prior to submitting your Money Diary, please read and consider Refinery29’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Submission of your Money Diary does not guarantee publication by Refinery29. Should your Money Diary be selected for publication, Refinery29 may, in its sole discretion, elect to pay you a fee, subject to such further terms and conditions as Refinery29 may deem necessary. Money Diaries that are not published are not entitled to receive any payment. Refinery29 will not remove Money Diaries once published. By submitting your Money Diary to Refinery29, you agree to abide and be bound by the applicable Terms of Use and Privacy Policy linked above. All submissions need to be original to the author (i.e., no AI contributions).
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
We’ve updated our Money Diaries submission process: You can now submit your Money Diary via our online form or by sending us a bit of information about you and your financial situation to moneydiary@refinery29.com. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Prior to submitting your Money Diary, please read and consider Refinery29’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Submission of your Money Diary does not guarantee publication by Refinery29. Should your Money Diary be selected for publication, Refinery29 may, in its sole discretion, elect to pay you a fee, subject to such further terms and conditions as Refinery29 may deem necessary. Money Diaries that are not published are not entitled to receive any payment. Refinery29 will not remove Money Diaries once published. By submitting your Money Diary to Refinery29, you agree to abide and be bound by the applicable Terms of Use and Privacy Policy linked above. All submissions need to be original to the author (i.e., no AI contributions).
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT