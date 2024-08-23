Housing costs: $545. I live with my sister, E., her boyfriend, A., and my two nephews. This amount covers rent, utilities, internet and Spectrum TV.

Student loans: $101.52

Personal loan: $251

Car equity loan: $400 (I'm snowballing this loan to pay it off faster).

“Allowance:” $1,500. When I get paid at the end of the month, I deposit $1,500 into my checking account and that money sits there until I pay off my Chase Sapphire card on the 26th of each month. If I have any money left over, it stays in that account and becomes buffer money for the following months. For example, at the end of June I deposited the normal $1,500 but there was already about $435 in there from earlier in the year so if something came up, I could use that money.

Car insurance: $86.32

Storage unit: $152 (I used to have my own fully furnished place but I moved back in with my sister to save money so all my stuff is stored).

Cell phone: $84

Hulu & Netflix: $37

Gym: $30

Apple storage: $2

Car wash subscription: $40

HYSA: $1,400-$1,600 (depending on how many extra hours I work in the month).



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was not necessarily an expectation as no one in my family had ever gone before but I was always very academically motivated and my mom supported me. When, as a senior, I wavered in my college mindset my mom supported me but did tell me that if I didn’t go to school I would need to get a job and help out with bills, which seemed fair. I ultimately did opt to go to a four-year university and got my first year covered entirely with scholarships and grants. I had to get loans for my remaining three years. Three years later, I needed my master’s in teaching so I paid for that with loans as well. When both my sister and I went to university and grad school, my parents were not in a position financially to help us and I never let on to my mom when/if I struggled. My parents are now in a much better place financially and have expressed a desire to give us money to pay off the loans. As we are teachers, we want to see if loan forgiveness is an option for us so we are waiting until then to accept their offer if we still have a balance.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I overheard and had lots of conversations about money, primarily because we didn’t have it, but not until I was older. I grew up knowing that we didn’t have much money (not having coats or proper shoes in winter came up a few times) — my mom was a single mom of three kids — but we also had our own home so I didn’t think it was that bad. We always had food and A/C so it took me a while to realize that my mom was strategically overdrafting her accounts to cover the mortgage or electric bill (because the overdraft fee was less than the late/shut-off fees). Once my mom met my stepdad, things got a little better. I do not feel like I was educated on finances at all.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was at Baskin Robbins my senior year of high school. I got the job because I wanted to have spending money and to save for a car. My boss let me stay on when I moved away for school and I would work on all my breaks from school up until my senior year of college. I did have unofficial jobs while I was a kid — picking fruit in the fields and working at taco stands at our local flea market — but I was paid very little, in cash, and that was all spending money for me.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Honestly, no. Again, my mom didn’t let on how precarious our situation was. She thought she might lose our house once and when she told us about it, she framed it as an exciting opportunity for us to live with our cousins at our aunt’s house so although we were bummed to leave our house, we were excited. She ended up finding a solution so that never happened but it was touch-and-go for a while. My mom’s brothers have always supported us, too, and there were a couple times my uncles would take us clothes shopping but I thought that was a treat, I never realized it was because my mom couldn’t. When I turned 15, my family pooled the money for my quinceañera and that’s when I realized money was tight, but by that time my mom had married my stepdad and we were not struggling as much.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes and no. I worry that I waited too long to get serious about owning a home and that I will have a hard time finding a house when I am ready to buy. Otherwise no, not really. I am really fortunate to count on support from my family and to have a really stable job with strong union protection. I know that if there is anything fun that my nephews (3 and 4 months) or my little sisters (16 and 11) want, I can cover it, and I can afford the things I need and want (within reason).



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself at 18 when I went away to school. I got a work-study job and took over paying my cell phone bill and anything else I needed. Every now and then my parents, brother and uncle would send me money but it wasn’t something I counted on. I know that if I REALLY needed financial help, my parents and my uncles would help me, but that would be a last resort.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No.