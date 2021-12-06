Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, there was. Neither of my parents graduated from college. My dad never got to go because he had to work at the family business and my mom just never finished. They pushed for my siblings and me to attend college. They were very generous and paid for whatever scholarships didn't cover. I went to grad school where I went to undergrad and they paid for my education in full because I helped teach classes and was an assistant coach for the field hockey team. I was able to graduate with no student debt! I realize how lucky I am to be in this situation.